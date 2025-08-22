Who is Tommy Fury's mum? Here's why we never see Chantal Fury

By Lily Bell

Here's everything we know about Tommy Fury's mum, who is noticeably absent from his new documentary Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

Tommy Fury has just released a new documentary in which he opens up about his personal life, featuring all of his closest family members – apart from his mum.

The former Love Island star and professional boxer has had quite a turbulent year. From breaking up with his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague last summer to the couple getting back together this year - it seems cameras were ready to capture it all for Tommy's documentary, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

While Tommy navigated the "worst year of his life" on camera, fans noticed that his mum is completely absent from the documentary. So who is Chantal Fury and why isn't she in Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury?

Tommy's mum visited the Love Island villa in 2016. . Picture: YouTube

Who is Tommy Fury's mum?

Tommy’s mum is called Chantal Fury and she's from Mauritius. She married his larger than life dad, John Fury, in 1989 and they have two sons together, Tommy and Roman Fury.

Why is Tommy Fury's mum not in his documentary?

Since Tommy's rise to stardom, it seems that Chantal prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight as she's rarely pictured in public. However, Chantal did visit Tommy in the villa during his time on Love Island in 2019, telling him that she had been watching the show every night and that she was "very proud" of him.

In the documentary, Tommy briefly mentions how much he appreciates Chantal, saying: “I owe everything to my mother, I wouldn’t be sat here right now if it wasn’t for her.

Tommy Fury shares candid photo of his mum Chantal Fury on Instagram. Picture: @tommyfury via Instagram

Despite maintaining a low profile, Chantal has popped up in a few of Tommy and Molly’s Instagram posts before.

On Mother’s Day, Tommy shared an Instagram story at what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with a caption: “Love you mum 🖤 Without you, there is no me.”

