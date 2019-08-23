Love Island's Tommy Fury Attends Same Event As Ex-Girlfriend Whilst Molly-Mae's In LA

Tommy Fury attended the same event as his ex who branded him 'controlling'. Picture: Instagram @Tommytntfury @millieroberts @mollymaehague

Tommy Fury attended an event with his Love Island co-stars and his ex-girlfriend, who branded him 'controlling' was also there.

Love Island's Tommy Fury had somewhat of an awkward evening whilst attending a Boohoo man event in Manchester that his ex-girlfriend, Millie Roberts, was also at, whilst Molly-Mae Hague had jetted off to LA.

Arriving and leaving separately, it is unclear if the two interacted at the event, but plenty of other Love Islanders were in attendance, including Wes Nelson and his new bae Arabella Chi, newly single Gabby Allen, Josh Denzel and Jack Fowler, to break the tension.

Millie, 22, was less than complementary about her ex of two years as he headed into the villa, telling this publication that he was 'aggressive' and 'controlling' throughout their relationship, saying:

"He’s really controlling. Whenever I would go out and if I wasn’t home by midnight he would text me ‘We’re done'."

She went as far as to give a warning to Molly-Mae, saying: "I would say to Molly be careful and don’t ignore the warning signs. He’s very good at talking, he’s very smooth and calming, he would talk his way out of any situation."

His ex, who bares quite a striking resemblance to Molly-Mae, is also headed out to LA, with both of them posting snaps wearing their comfies and ready to cross the pond.

It seems like they're certainly moving in the same circles, so is it only a matter of the time until the pair meet?

In other Love Island news, it looks like Danny Williams and Jourdan Raine could have called time on their relationship already, with a cryptic caption from Jourdan saying "I only trust boys on days that don’t end in Y", which, ahem, Danny's most definitely does.

