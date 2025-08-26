Why did Tommy Fury's dad John go to prison? Here's what he was jailed for

Why did Tommy Fury's dad John go to prison? Here's what he was jailed for. Picture: Instagram & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Tommy's new documentary sees him opens up about the emotional toll his dad's arrest had on him as a child.

Tommy Fury's new documentary sees him opens up about his life, specifically the struggles he faced during his childhood, after his father John Fury was arrested in 2010.

As Tommy navigates the "worst year of his life" on camera for Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, fans get an insight into Tommy's close bond with his dad and boxing coach John Fury who is known online for his passionate and often fiery persona.

Although John is an active part of Tommy's life and career now, things were different over a decade ago. In 2010, John was arrested after he was involved in a violent altercation at a car auction. John was handed an 11-year sentence but only served four years.

John Fury was in prison for 11 years. Picture: Alamy

Why did John Fury go to prison?

Back in 2011, John was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he tried to gouge a man's eye out during a fight at a car auction.

He was handed an 11-year sentence and was released in 2015 after serving four years of his term.

In court, John reportedly broke down as he pleaded for a lesser sentence. He said: "I’m worried about my son. His boxing career is on the line. If I could give my own eye to him to get back to my children I would do – I’m begging you for my life.”

In 2021, he opened up about his time in prison, calling it a "horror story" and a "nightmare".

"The worst kind of a nightmare is to be locked up," he told BetFred. "Especially when you're used to being free and doing as you want to do and going where you want to. But clever people and strong people mind and body can adjust and I adjusted early on saying right, 'I'm not going to get out of this but I thought it's better than being dead."

John Fury with sons Tommy and Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty

Speaking more about the arrest in the documentary, Tommy said: "Growing up was quite tough to be honest, especially when my dad went away. My mother looked after me and my brother, she had to hold the fort together - she did all that with a smile on her face, never seen her cry once.

"You know, my dad going to jail as a young lad, he was gone for a long time in my life. Every time I went to see him on a prison visit, it was like you never wanted it to end."

Despite their time apart during his childhood, Tommy admitted that John still "succeeded as a father". John continued to provide for his family whilst away in prison.

John Fury told Tommy that he shouldn't see Bambi on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram

Later in the documentary, John told Tommy that he shouldn't see his daughter Bambi on Christmas Day, as it would distract him from his fight training. John said: "The thing we don't want is distractions. People coming, we don't want it.

"Because when you're here and you're talking to people you're not resting. You want to be training eat, drink, sleep, train, repeat. It's six weeks of hell but you've got another four to six weeks to go and to do the other stuff."

Despite their differing opinions, Tommy eventually concluded: "My dad just doesn't understand the modern world."

