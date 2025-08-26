Why did Tommy Fury's dad John go to prison? Here's what he was jailed for

26 August 2025, 11:32 | Updated: 26 August 2025, 12:23

Tommy Fury pictured on holiday and dad John Fury at a boxing press conference,
Why did Tommy Fury's dad John go to prison? Here's what he was jailed for. Picture: Instagram & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Tommy's new documentary sees him opens up about the emotional toll his dad's arrest had on him as a child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury's new documentary sees him opens up about his life, specifically the struggles he faced during his childhood, after his father John Fury was arrested in 2010.

As Tommy navigates the "worst year of his life" on camera for Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, fans get an insight into Tommy's close bond with his dad and boxing coach John Fury who is known online for his passionate and often fiery persona.

Although John is an active part of Tommy's life and career now, things were different over a decade ago. In 2010, John was arrested after he was involved in a violent altercation at a car auction. John was handed an 11-year sentence but only served four years.

John Fury pictured with son Tommy at a boxing press conference.
John Fury was in prison for 11 years. Picture: Alamy

Why did John Fury go to prison?

Back in 2011, John was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he tried to gouge a man's eye out during a fight at a car auction.

He was handed an 11-year sentence and was released in 2015 after serving four years of his term.

In court, John reportedly broke down as he pleaded for a lesser sentence. He said: "I’m worried about my son. His boxing career is on the line. If I could give my own eye to him to get back to my children I would do – I’m begging you for my life.”

In 2021, he opened up about his time in prison, calling it a "horror story" and a "nightmare".

"The worst kind of a nightmare is to be locked up," he told BetFred. "Especially when you're used to being free and doing as you want to do and going where you want to. But clever people and strong people mind and body can adjust and I adjusted early on saying right, 'I'm not going to get out of this but I thought it's better than being dead."

John Fury with sons Tommy and Tyson Fury
John Fury with sons Tommy and Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty

Speaking more about the arrest in the documentary, Tommy said: "Growing up was quite tough to be honest, especially when my dad went away. My mother looked after me and my brother, she had to hold the fort together - she did all that with a smile on her face, never seen her cry once.

"You know, my dad going to jail as a young lad, he was gone for a long time in my life. Every time I went to see him on a prison visit, it was like you never wanted it to end."

Despite their time apart during his childhood, Tommy admitted that John still "succeeded as a father". John continued to provide for his family whilst away in prison.

Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae and daughter Bambi pictured together.
John Fury told Tommy that he shouldn't see Bambi on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram

Later in the documentary, John told Tommy that he shouldn't see his daughter Bambi on Christmas Day, as it would distract him from his fight training. John said: "The thing we don't want is distractions. People coming, we don't want it.

"Because when you're here and you're talking to people you're not resting. You want to be training eat, drink, sleep, train, repeat. It's six weeks of hell but you've got another four to six weeks to go and to do the other stuff."

Despite their differing opinions, Tommy eventually concluded: "My dad just doesn't understand the modern world."

Read more about Molly-Mae Hague here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island winner Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America

Exclusive: Love Island's Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America

Tommy Fury pictured posing and mum Chantal inside the Love Island villa.

Who is Tommy Fury's mum? Here's why we never see Chantal Fury

Shakira Khan promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Shakira reveals heartbreaking doubts she experienced before joining the show

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 comes out

Harry Styles pictured in a black blazer and Zoe Kravitz pictured wearing a black dress.

Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating? The rumours explained

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory reveals shocking truth behind Jeremiah cheating on Belly

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory reveals shocking truth behind Jeremiah cheating on Belly

Elma Pazar posing and pictured with fellow reality stars in a limo.

Love Island stars break silence following terrifying car crash on way to festival

Connor Franta breaks silence on two year Troye Sivan relationship in emotional video

Connor Franta breaks silence on two year Troye Sivan relationship in emotional video

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants

Every Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyl variant and album cover (so far)

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman reveals who he thinks Steven should end up with

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman teases who Steven ends up with in season 3

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Tyla rates her iconic red carpet looks in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Jessie J pictured posing and performing at Summertime ball.

Jessie J reveals how Capital's Summertime Ball helped her through breast cancer surgery

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno calls out fans for "bullying" him over Jeremiah hate

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno calls out fans for "bullying" him over Jeremiah hate
Princess pictured on her TV and with Peter Andre.

Princess Andre's strict rules revealed by dad Peter ahead of filming her TV show

Perrie's debut solo album is coming out in September

Perrie reveals alternative album titles after scrapping and re-writing debut record

Millie Bobby Brown previously spoke about adoption before announcing her baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about adoption before adopting baby girl

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic beach scene changes from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic changes to iconic beach scene

More Movies & TV News

Princess Andre gets 'flashbacks' to 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? The song is a huge The Summer I Turned Pretty easter egg

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 comes out

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton