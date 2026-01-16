How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Tommy Fury has gone on to become one of the most successful Love Island stars - but when did he go on Love Island and how old was he?

Not only did former Love Island star Tommy Fury find love on the dating show, but it also took his boxing career to another level.

When Tommy first appeared on Love Island, he was best known for being the half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. However, like his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy's career was catapulted to new heights following his exit from the villa.

As the years have passed, the undefeated boxer - and now influencer - has become famous in his own right, having recently starred in his own fly-on-the wall docuseries titled Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

But how old was Tommy when he appeared on Love Island? And which Love Island series did he appear on? Here’s what you need to know...

Tommy Fury recently completed the Three Peaks challenge. Picture: Instagram

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island?

Tommy was just 20 years old when he made his Love Island debut. He's now 26 years old!

On the show, Tommy found love with bombshell Molly-Mae, who was also 20 years old at the time.

Since leaving the villa, fans have closely followed the highs and lows of their relationship, with their split last year and recent reconciliation being major talking point.

Tommy Fury on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

What season of Love Island was Tommy Fury on?

Tommy famously appeared on Love Island series 5 back in 2019.

The former islander entered on day 1, but only met Molly-Mae on day 4, where they had an instant connection.

Despite their blossoming romance, they were runners up of their season, with Amber Gill and her now-ex Greg O’Shea winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae came second place in 2019. Picture: ITV

