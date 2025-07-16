Love Island favourite Tommy reveals what he really thinks of brutal dumping

Love Island saw Shakira and Ty dump favourite Tommy from the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island contestants and fans waved goodbye to Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn after brutal dumping.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ITV2 producers turned up the heat on Love Island this week as they dumped two couples from the villa including fan favourite Tommy Bradley.

In a shock twist, Tommy and his partner Lucy Quinn were left vulnerable after being voted the least compatible in a public vote along with Harrison and Lauren and Conor and Emma.

Then, Shakira and Ty, who were voted the most compatible, were left with the decision of who to dump which resulted in Tommy's shock exit from the villa.

Now, back in reality, Tommy has broken his silence on the brutal dumping which he said was "frustrating". In his post exit interview he said: "Shakira and Conor have a thing going on so she obviously wanted to keep him.

Lucy and Tommy were dumped from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

"Shakira’s also close with Toni and knows she still really likes Harrison. That’s all the decision came down to. So to leave in that way, getting voted out by another Islander who I’m not that close with, was frustrating.

"At the end of the day it’s all part and parcel of the game. Lucy was only there for nine days, so I feel like she deserved to experience it more. I’d like to have had more of a journey with her in the Villa."

Lucy also had her say on the events that unfolded and insisted she believes everything "happens for a reason".

She said: "It was a bit of a shock getting dumped. But I do believe that everything happens for a reason, so obviously it was our time to go. Even if I was there for a day or the whole time to even get the opportunity to go into the Villa and experience it all was just amazing."

Love Island's Lucy had a short time in the villa as she joined in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

On their exit, Tommy and Lucy have revealed they've plenty of steak and wine dates planned as they continue to explore their connection in the real world.

Andrada and Ben were also dumped on the same night after being voted the least compatible by the public.

Watch Love Island on ITV2, weekdays at 9pm.

Read more Love Island news here: