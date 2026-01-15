What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Tommy and Lucy were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn left the villa together after being dumped, so why did they split? Here's what happened.

Despite being dumped, former Love Island stars Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn put on a united front on Love Island Aftersun in 2025, but not long after, it was reported that they had split.

The pair connected during Casa Amor in series 12 and coupled up, however their time together was brief. In a public vote, Tommy and Lucy found themselves among the least favourite couples in the villa, and when the power was given to Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood to dump a couple, they were chosen to leave the villa together.

Fans speculated that they would split as soon as Tommy found out about a controversial viral voice note that Lucy had sent before entering the villa. However, Tommy said he felt it had been "blown out of proportion" and defended Lucy's comments. Still, the pair broke up shortly afterwards.

As Tommy heads to South Africa for Love Island All Stars, here's why the couple split.

Tommy and Lucy were stunned after their dumping by fellow islanders. Picture: ITV

Why did Tommy and Lucy split?

Days after putting on a united front on Love Island Aftersun, tabloids confirmed their split. At the time, neither Tommy nor Lucy commented publicly, but Lucy later posted a TikTok that appeared to confirm the split.

She lip-synced to the monologue: "I always tell the girls, never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. And if you never get hurt, you always have fun."

However, close friend and co-star Lauren Wood later confirmed the split in a video when questioned about Lucy's relationship status. She said: “No, she’s no longer with Tommy. They’re just not together anymore. He couldn’t behave himself.”

Lucy added: “Yeah he couldn’t behave himself.”

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by their fellow islanders. Picture: ITV

Things only got messier at the Love Island live final, as host Maya Jama quizzed Tommy and Ben Holbrough about their relationship status.

Tommy revealed that after too many drinks he kissed someone else at an event, which ultimately led to his split with Lucy.

He later reflected on the kiss and admitted he wasn't proud of the moment and has since apologised to Lucy, he said: "It was so disrespectful I hold my hands up."

