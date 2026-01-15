Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Tommy Bradley is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Tommy Bradley is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Tommy’s Love Island journey may have been cut short when he was dumped from the villa in 2025, but now he’s ready to meet someone new on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Viewers were first introduced to Tommy on day 1 of Love Island series 12. After quickly falling for Megan Forte Clarke, who left him for Conor Phillips, during Casa Amor Tommy met bombshell Lucy Quinn. The pair had an instant connection but their time together was short-lived as they were dumped from the villa, and days later tabloids confirmed their split.

Heading into All Stars, Tommy says he has a different approach. He aims to be "open-minded" and won't fall for "someone so quickly".

As we watch Tommy embark on his 'second chance' at finding love, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Tommy Bradley is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley?

Tommy is 22 years old. When he appeared in series 12 last year, he was one of the youngest contestants.

Where is Love Island's Tommy from?

The All Stars contestant comes from Hertfordshire which is just outside of London.

What season of Love Island was Tommy Bradley on?

Tommy first made his Love Island debut on series 12 in 2025. From day one he was coupled with with Irish beauty Megan. And while things were going well for the pair, Megan couldn't help but explore her connection with Conor - leaving Tommy single.

However, he found luck during Casa Amor when he met and coupled up with Lucy. Sadly, their time together on the show was brief after they were dumped by fellow islanders Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood.

Lucy and Tommy were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

What happened between Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

After the couple were dumped, they put on a united front during Love Island Aftersun. But days after their appearance together, tabloids confirmed their split.

At the time, neither Tommy nor Lucy commented publicly, but during the Love Island live final Tommy revealed that after too many drinks, he kissed someone else at an event.

What is Love Island's Tommy's Instagram?

You can find Tommy's socials here: @_tommybradley_

