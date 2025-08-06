Reality star who kissed Love Island's Tommy and Ben breaks silence

6 August 2025, 17:11

Tommy and Ben's Love Island promo images
Tommy and Ben break silence, after kissing the same TOWIE star. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

In an explosive final episode, islanders Tommy and Ben revealed they've split from their partners after admitting to kissing the same girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island curse strikes again! As Tommy Bradley and Ben Holbrough have both split from their partners Lucy Quinn and Andrada Pop, after revealing they both kissed TOWIE star Dani Imbert - at the same event.

During the live Love Island final everything came to light, as host Maya Jama quizzed Tommy and Ben about their relationship status. Tommy admitted that after too many drinks he kissed someone else at an event, and since then has parted ways with Lucy.

And Andrada wasted no time in revealing that Ben had also attended the event and kissed the same girl, resulting in an audible gasp from the live audience and the rest of the cast.

Megan, Lucy, Andrada, Tommy and Ben at the Love Island final
Islanders Tommy and Ben react to the rumoured kiss. Picture: Instagram

Rumours first sparked about a potential separation between Ben and Andrada, when he was pictured getting cosy and sharing multiple kisses with TOWIE's Dani.

A source told tabloids: “There was instant attraction from the moment they met - they spent two hours kissing at the party it was all very intimate. It’s clearly very much over with Andrada as Dani seemed to be the only thing on his mind."

Reflecting on the now infamous kiss, Andrada shared that she was supposed to be attending the event with Ben, but due to a calendar clash she was unable to be there.

Tommy admitted he wasn't proud of the moment and has since apologised to Lucy, he said during the final: "It was so disrespectful I hold my hands up."

However it seems that Dani is taking this in her stride, as she posted an Instagram video lip-syncing to a track, including the lyrics God forbid a girl's trying to have fun and captioned it: "No but honestly GOD FORBID a girls tryna have fun."

Fellow TOWIE star Saffron Lempriere, provided further insight with a now deleted comment: "They’ve got their head in their hands, they was like the cat that got the cream that night pleaseeeeeeeeee."

And fans haven't held back with their comments, one said: "Girl we just wanna know who was the better kisser, Tommy or Ben?"

Another penned: "Is this the girl who both Tommy and Ben from this season love island lipsed?"

