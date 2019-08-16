Tom Holland's Been Liking Love Island's Lucie Donlan's Instagram Snaps & Followed Her

16 August 2019, 07:10

Lucie Donlan followed by Tom Holland who 'likes' her pictures
Lucie Donlan followed by Tom Holland who 'likes' her pictures. Picture: Instagram/ Getty Images

Lucie Donlan has been followed by actor Tom Holland who has been liking her saucy snaps despite reportedly having a girlfriend.

It seems Love Island’s Lucie Donlan has a Hollywood A-lister admirer in the form of Tom Holland, after he went on a ‘liking’ spree on her Instagram snaps and followed her, leaving everyone wondering if anything is going to happen between the pair.

Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her

Tom Holland has been liking Lucie's snaps
Tom Holland has been liking Lucie's snaps. Picture: Instagram @LucieDonlan

Yup, you read that right- In a surprising turn of events, it’s emerged Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame may have taken a shining to Devonshire surfer gal Lucie, and sources tell this publication that the reality star has noticed his social media flirtations.

They also dropped in that Lucie would be able to handle the pressures of dating a celeb, saying "She has dated famous guys in the past and has some friends in the business, so things like that don’t really phase her."

The British actor only follows a couple of hundred people- and Lucie has made the cut, however, he does reportedly have a girlfriend, Olivia Bolton, who he chooses to remain low-key with.

Lucie has also hit the headlines in recent days for a bizarre and hilarious video of her with a hairdresser, which went viral and has seen people re-create it in what’s become one of the weirdest trends of the summer.

If this Love Island/Hollywood mash up were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time- who remember Samira dropping the enormous gossip that she once dated Chris Pine?

Maybe they could all double date, or maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2019 has seen its first couple split

Chris Taylor And Harley Brash Split: Love Island Couple Are The First Of This Year To Break-Up
Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps
Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'

Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her
Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat
An islander is said to be planning to "expose the show's secrets"

Love Island 2019 Contestant ‘Threatening To Expose’ Show’s Secrets

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus is dropping a new tune very soon

Miley Cyrus Dropping New Single This Week After Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

Matty Healy kissed a male fan in Dubai during a 1975 gig

Matty Healy Kissed A Male Fan In Dubai During A 1975 Gig

Little Mix admitting to wanting to collaborate with Mabel

Little Mix Talk About Wanting To Collaborate With Mabel

Little Mix

More Movies & TV News

Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed
After was a huge hit with fans around the world.

After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse
Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard

Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles Declines Role To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake