Tom Holland's Been Liking Love Island's Lucie Donlan's Instagram Snaps & Followed Her

Lucie Donlan followed by Tom Holland who 'likes' her pictures. Picture: Instagram/ Getty Images

Lucie Donlan has been followed by actor Tom Holland who has been liking her saucy snaps despite reportedly having a girlfriend.

It seems Love Island’s Lucie Donlan has a Hollywood A-lister admirer in the form of Tom Holland, after he went on a ‘liking’ spree on her Instagram snaps and followed her, leaving everyone wondering if anything is going to happen between the pair.

Tom Holland has been liking Lucie's snaps. Picture: Instagram @LucieDonlan

Yup, you read that right- In a surprising turn of events, it’s emerged Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame may have taken a shining to Devonshire surfer gal Lucie, and sources tell this publication that the reality star has noticed his social media flirtations.

They also dropped in that Lucie would be able to handle the pressures of dating a celeb, saying "She has dated famous guys in the past and has some friends in the business, so things like that don’t really phase her."

The British actor only follows a couple of hundred people- and Lucie has made the cut, however, he does reportedly have a girlfriend, Olivia Bolton, who he chooses to remain low-key with.

Lucie has also hit the headlines in recent days for a bizarre and hilarious video of her with a hairdresser, which went viral and has seen people re-create it in what’s become one of the weirdest trends of the summer.

Can @lucierosedonlan please address this I don’t know what’s happening at all

pic.twitter.com/hYibtwHT1f — chloë (@chloeoliviahyde) August 12, 2019

If this Love Island/Hollywood mash up were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time- who remember Samira dropping the enormous gossip that she once dated Chris Pine?

Maybe they could all double date, or maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves.

