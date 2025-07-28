Love Island first look sees Harry get 'pied' before being grilled by Shakira's mum

Love Island first look sees Shakira pie Harry before being confronted by her mum
Love Island first look sees Shakira pie Harry before being confronted by her mum. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Shakira is seen swerving Harry's kiss in today's first look and then he gets a talking to as the families visit.

Sunday night saw Love Island's Shakira and Harry enter a couple again after he and Helena ended things in the emotional fall out of The Grafties.

Now, in the First Look for Monday's episode (Monday 28th) Shakira is seen swerving Harry's advances as they take "baby steps" in their new couple.

After the recouping, Harry admits to Shakira: "That was not easy. Not in terms of who I was going to pick, but just both of you [Shakira and Helena] being stood up there."

Shakira replies: "I can’t believe we’re back at day two... right back to where we started. Further back if that’s even possible. This is no good."

Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling
Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

But, ever the optimist, Harry responds: "No, I think it’s good. It doesn’t feel good, but I think it’s going to be really good."

Shakira warns, "Baby steps", and Harry agrees. They share a cuddle and Harry leans in for a kiss, but Shakira turns her cheek. Harry concedes: "Baby steps, baby steps!"

The following morning, Harry's decision weighs heavy on Helena. Harry asks Helena what she's having for breakfast (a yoghurt bowl) before making Shakira the same thing for her breakfast.

Shakira and her mum Sukina in the Love Island villa
Shakira's mum tells her: "He can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.". Picture: ITV

Some of the other islanders watch Shakira and Harry eat their breakfasts together, and Helena says: "A breakfast date he never would give me."

Dejon gives his opinion on the situation, saying: "Exclusive three days and now he’s discarded you. It’s honestly terrible."

Helena replies: "Just acting like I’ve never existed in this villa." She then makes the decision to pull Harry for a chat to discuss his actions.

Harry's mum meets Shakira for the first time
Harry's mum meets Shakira for the first time. Picture: ITV

And things don't get easier for Harry when the families arrive in the villa.

As Harry walks over to the firepit to greet Shakira's mum Sukina, she keeps her seat and tells him: "We’re not hugging Harry."

Sukina goes on to grill him on ending things with Helena: "I think the whole of the UK is [surprised]. I’m sorry, but we thought it was ‘undeniable’ Harry."

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

