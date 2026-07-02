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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

2 July 2026, 18:36

Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'
Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Love Island's Tina Rad responded to Shakira Khan accusing her trying to get a "cool TikTok edit".

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'Clip farming' is a term that has been used a lot recently. It comes from the rise of live streamers who do outrageous things just to get clipped by viewers, who then share those clips and make them go viral.

It's now being used when talking about Love Island because of how big the show is on socials. In the past, Islanders like Grace Jackson and Toni Laites have had edits made of them where fans pick out their most iconic moments and stitch them together for a montage.

After a row with Aidan Murphy, Shakira Khan accused Tina Rad of reacting in a way that she thought would get herself one of those of iconic TikTok edits.

Love Island&squot;s Tina told us Shakira&squot;s comment was "b-------"
Love Island's Tina told us Shakira's comment was "b-------". Picture: Capital

After Tina and Aidan had rowed, Tina overheard him talking to the boys about it in the bathroom and shouted from the staircase: "Shut the f--- up, Aidan."

Speaking on the Love Island: The Debrief podcast, series 12's Shakira said: "I just thought it was rude when she told him ‘Aidan, shut the f**k up’, when he was just brushing his teeth in the bathroom.

"I’m just going to say it. I think she’s after a really cool TikTok edit, that’s what she’s giving."

Her co-host and bestie Toni added, "Clip farming?" and Shakira agreed.

After she left the villa, we asked Tina what she made of that comment.

She told Capital: "I just think that is absolute b-------. I just swear a lot, like everyone knows that. It's not a good habit to have.

"And when someone's winding you up and twisting a situation really badly, I will tell them to shut the fuck up. And I couldn't get away from it, he wouldn't stop talking about it. So yeah, the man just needed to shut up."

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