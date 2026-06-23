Love Island's Tina Rad shares 'glow up' before and after transformation photos

Love Island's Tina Rad has shared 'glow up' before and after transformation photos. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Tina Rad looks almost unrecognisable in her before and after transformation photos.

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This series' Geordie pocket-rocket Tina Rad came into Love Island as a bombshell and turned a fair few of the boys heads. While it's still unclear if she has any lasting connections in the villa, one thing the boys can agree on is that she's gorg!

And, she's always been gorgeous, but it's not unlikely for the stunning cast of Love Island to have undergone some kind of 'glow up' before their villa appearance.

So far this series fans have unearthed old photos of Sean Fitzgerald, and now viewers have gone back through Tina's socials and found pictures that she's shared of before and after a major transformation.

Read more: When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Love Island's Tina Rad stuns in Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

At the end of 2025, Tina shared a photo carousel to TikTok. In the post she included a photo of her a year before followed by one of her at the time.

She captioned the post: 'How was this 1 year apart #GlowUp #natural #when'

Love Island's Tina shared these before and after pictures on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Obviously she used the #natural in the post but she did share videos of her wearing what appears to be a post surgery compression bra.

Left: Love Island's Tina in 2022 Right: Love Island's Tina in 2026. Picture: Instagram

In one video wearing it, she caption it, '6 weeks no gym - abs gone', which could be referring to the down time you have to go through while recovering from a surgery like breast augmentation.

However, Tina hasn't specifically stated whether or not she's had any cosmetic surgery.

Tina doesn't seem to have archived any of her Instagram posts so you can see photos of her dating all the way back to 2017.

Through her socials you can see her maturing into the 25-year-old baddie we see on our screens now.

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