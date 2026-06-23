Love Island's Tina Rad shares 'glow up' before and after transformation photos

23 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Tina Rad has shared 'glow up' before and after transformation photos
Love Island's Tina Rad has shared 'glow up' before and after transformation photos. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Tina Rad looks almost unrecognisable in her before and after transformation photos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This series' Geordie pocket-rocket Tina Rad came into Love Island as a bombshell and turned a fair few of the boys heads. While it's still unclear if she has any lasting connections in the villa, one thing the boys can agree on is that she's gorg!

And, she's always been gorgeous, but it's not unlikely for the stunning cast of Love Island to have undergone some kind of 'glow up' before their villa appearance.

So far this series fans have unearthed old photos of Sean Fitzgerald, and now viewers have gone back through Tina's socials and found pictures that she's shared of before and after a major transformation.

Read more: When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Love Island's Tina Rad stuns in Instagram photo
Love Island's Tina Rad stuns in Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

At the end of 2025, Tina shared a photo carousel to TikTok. In the post she included a photo of her a year before followed by one of her at the time.

She captioned the post: 'How was this 1 year apart #GlowUp #natural #when'

Love Island's Tina shared these before and after pictures on TikTok
Love Island's Tina shared these before and after pictures on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Obviously she used the #natural in the post but she did share videos of her wearing what appears to be a post surgery compression bra.

Left: Love Island's Tina in 2022 Right: Love Island's Tina in 2026
Left: Love Island's Tina in 2022 Right: Love Island's Tina in 2026. Picture: Instagram

In one video wearing it, she caption it, '6 weeks no gym - abs gone', which could be referring to the down time you have to go through while recovering from a surgery like breast augmentation.

However, Tina hasn't specifically stated whether or not she's had any cosmetic surgery.

Tina doesn't seem to have archived any of her Instagram posts so you can see photos of her dating all the way back to 2017.

Through her socials you can see her maturing into the 25-year-old baddie we see on our screens now.

Read more Love Island news here:

Watch our latest Love Island video here:

Reacting to Love Island's most controversial moments with Ope | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date

When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen another couple split

Love Island All Stars 2026 couple confirm split

Hot On Capital

Do Alicent and Aemond kiss in the House of the Dragon book?

House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Harry Styles changes Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage at Wembley?
Off Campus co-stars Mika and Josh have been romantically linked

Are Off Campus actors Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what happens to his £24 million fortune

Love Island's Ope Sowande has shared what actually happened when George Knight left the villa.

Love Island's Ope reveals what actually happened when George left

Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more

Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more

Harry Styles performing at Wembley Stadium for his Together, Together tour

Harry Styles tour venue announces major rule change to latest Together Together shows

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin

Love Island's Jasmine opens up about split from footballer Hector Bellerin

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained

Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed the name of their her son Midas on Tommy's boxing shorts

Molly-Mae reveals surprising inspiration behind her son's name Midas

Love Island bombshell Halle Brown has addressed her "devastating" dumping which saw Tommy Murphy stay in the villa despite shock vote.

Love Island's Halle says Tommy 'did her dirty' in "devastating" dumping

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Here's exactly what time House of the Dragon season 3 comes out

Here's exactly what time House of the Dragon season 3 comes out

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Meet Love Island bombshell Chidi Ogandu

Love Island's Chidi Ogandu: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock

Love Island's Finley Maddock: Age, job, height, where he's from and his ex-Islander link

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she rewrote Purple lyrics to change its original meaning

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she rewrote Purple lyrics to change its original meaning

Love Island's Simba has got himself into a triangle with Angelista and Mica.

Love Island star Simba's brother addresses claims he "used" Angelista

More Movies & TV News

Who is Love Island 2026' Tina Rad? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

Love Island's Tina Rad: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Who is Love Island 2026's Halle Brown? Her age, footballer dad Wes Brown, Instagram and everything you need to know.

Love Island's Halle Brown: Age, job, famous parents, where she’s from and more

What happens in Charlie’s Every Year After book? One Golden Summer summary

What happens in Charlie’s Every Year After book? One Golden Summer summary

Every Year After season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Every Year After season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

What did Percy and Sam fall out in Every Year After? The secret explained

Why did Percy and Sam fall out in Every Year After? The dark secret explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians