Love Island's Tina Rad: Age, job, where she’s from and more

18 June 2026, 21:00

Who is Love Island 2026' Tina Rad? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.
Who is Love Island 2026' Tina Rad? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2026' Tina Rad? From her age and job, to where she's from and her Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Joining this year's Love Island roster, is 25-year-old Tina Rad. Entering as a late bombshell, Tina is in the villa looking for "someone flirty, funny, and kind-hearted".

Tina has insisted that she's in the villa to find love, saying she's "not really a drama girl". However, she will stand up for herself when needed. Before the villa, she said: "If someone is disrespectful or nasty, I’m not just going to sit there and accept it. I’ll have a proper conversation with them because stuff like that really irritates me."

So, as we watch Tina search for the love of her life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, job and where she's from.

Tina is on Love Island 2026
Tina is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Tina?

Love Island's Tina is 25 years old. That puts her in the middle of the cast's age range.

Where is Love Island's Tina from?

The Islander is a proud Geordie, hailing from Newcastle.

What is Tina from Love Island's job?

Tina works as a shot girl.

Is Love Island's Tina on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes, here's her Instagram: @tina__rad__

And her TikTok handle is: @bigbadrad

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