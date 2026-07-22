Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

While Aidan was the focus of 'The Grafties', Julia is the one that's got Love Island viewers talking.

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Love Island viewers had already fallen in love with Casa Amor bombshell Julia Mayska for her straight talking ways and her feud with Lola Deal, but after 'The Grafties' fans really can't get enough.

Part of 'The Grafties' were shown on Tuesday night's episode of Love Island, and it saw clips from the show nominated to win categories like 'biggest plot twist' and 'biggest flirt'.

Under 'plot twist', Julia was shown telling now-dumped Islanders Martha Rothwell and Elicia Bailey that she thought Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy might be trying to couple up as an easy route to the final. Julia quickly said she still stood by what she said.

Julia said she stood by her comments about Aidan and Priya. Picture: ITV

Following that clip being shown, a clip of Priya and Aidan talking about going into the final together was played. This only further emphasised Julia's point.

Julia clearly said to the group: "Well, in that clip before I was just saying that how you guys coupling up might be easier because we're running out of time, and then the next clip shows you guys talking about the final."

While Julia was the only person to openly address it, Simba Kudyiwa quietly told Angelista Gunda that he agreed.

Priya defended herself, saying that her and Aidan's chat about the final was "very much a joke".

Priya and Aidan were the centre point of The Grafties. Picture: ITV

After the scenes aired, on X, one viewer wrote: "Julia is speaking nothing but facts. I honestly love her she’s got so much passion, says exactly what she’s thinking and never holds back. She doesn’t care what anyone else thinks and that confidence is everything!"

Another said: "julia is the only sane girl in that villa and they all hate her for it but she is the only one standing on business with her man and the only one telling the girls like it is i love her downnnnnnnn"

A third penned: "i genuinely fw julia, i love someone that you can not silence!!! she will proudly stand on her own as long as it’s on her own beliefs (bonus; she’s never wrong!!!!!). she’s real & strong !!!"

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