Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Addresses Rumours She’s Engaged After Posing With Diamond Ring

29 November 2022, 12:20

Tasha and Andrew ignited engagement rumours
Tasha and Andrew ignited engagement rumours. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew sparked engagement rumours this week.

After falling for each other on Love Island series eight, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have gone from strength to strength since they left the villa.

The couple have spoken openly about their plans to get married and have children, so when the dancer posed for a photo with a huge diamond ring on her finger her followers were quick to ask if she’s engaged.

In the snap, Tasha channelled her best Pamela Anderson for the smouldering shoot, holding her hand up to the camera, but she didn’t spill on what she was modelling for.

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

“Not me thinking you got married,” one person commented, as another said: “So glad you said yes!”

Tasha Ghouri posed with a massive ring
Tasha Ghouri posed with a massive ring. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/instagram

“What! Are you engaged?” Replied a third, as a fourth said: “I thought you got engaged girl!”

Tasha took to Instagram stories the following day to address the speculation, writing: “Channelling my inner Pammy. Also I’m not engaged, was BTS on a shoot.”

Andrew and Tasha have remained as loved up as they were when they were on

, so it’s no wonder fans believed they were engaged.

They even moved in together soon after the show.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have already talked about weddings
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have already talked about weddings. Picture: Getty

Just a few days before Tasha’s rumour-igniting pic they shared a joint black-and-white Instagram pic, with the caption: “Just the two of us.”

In October they teased they’d been making wedding plans, with Tasha writing in her new! magazine column that Andrew already knows what kind of engagement ring she’d like.

She said: "We're really happy. We're thriving every day and I'm so proud. I've said to him, I want to try it on first as I want a nice baby blue or aqua colour stone and I need to see if the colour suits my hand.

"He actually said to me the other day, 'Should we just go ring shopping?' and I was like, 'Are you OK?'." Tasha concluded.

"I think he just wants to know for the future."

The couple had a turbulent journey in the villa after Tasha questioned whether she’d fallen too fast for Andrew.

She had her head turned once or twice and he had a short fling with bombshell Coco Lodge, but eventually they realised their feelings for one another outweighed it all.

