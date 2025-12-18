Love Island's Tasha Ghouri hard launches new boyfriend Cam Whitnall

Tasha Ghouri goes Instagram official in sweet Christmas snaps. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from Andrew Le Page.

Love is in the air, as former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has 'hard launched' her new relationship with boyfriend Cam Whitnall, following her shocking split from ex Andrew Le Page.

At the start of 2025, Tasha and announced that she'd broken up with fellow Love Island star Andrew who she met on the show two years ago. Months later in May, MailOnline reported that she was in the "early stages of dating" Cam.

A sweet birthday message and a surprise appearance together at this year's Strictly Come Dancing confirmed that the romance rumours were true. And now, it seems the couple have taken the next step in their relationship by making things Instagram official - so let's delve into it.

Tasha started dating Cam earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

In true hard-launch fashion, Tasha took to Instagram and posted a series of glamorous images of the pair posing with a very festive backdrop. And staying ever so chill, she simply captioned the post: "🤍🎄."

Her boyfriend Cam expressed his love for her in the comments by writing: " ❤️❤️❤️."

However, it was her follow up Instagram story that offered more insight into her feelings towards him. She wrote: "Cam is so kind and is so so passionate with what he does which is inspiring to be around!

"His love for animals, his love for conservation which he raises a lot of awareness about, I could go on 🥺."

Tasha also thanked her followers for their "love and beautiful comments" about her relationship after having to deal with "horrible trolls" the past year.

Cam did his own hard launch too, posting a series of images of them together. He captioned it: "Life 🫶." He also took to Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their "lovely comments and messages".

Tasha and Cam reportedly bonded over his passion for animals. Not only does his family run Hertfordshire Zoo but he's also the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary as well as a YouTuber who shares content focused on animal and wildlife conservation.

She spoke about his work in more detail on her Instagram story: "He is the director of @thebigcatsanctuaryuk they are doing big cat fest days next year & it's AMAZING! It's become my favourite place to be. Some of the cats are rescued or endangered."

On his 30th birthday Instagram post, Tasha even did a sweet nod to Dr. Dolittle - a TV character who can communicate with animals - in the comments, writing "Happy bday dr dolittle!!! 💛".

