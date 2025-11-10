Love Island's Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Cam Whitnall make first public appearance together

10 November 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 10 November 2025, 14:42

Cam is Tasha's first boyfriend since she split from Andrew
Cam is Tasha's first boyfriend since she split from Andrew. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Tasha Ghouri has confirmed she's dating YouTuber Cam Whitnall with their first public appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After her shock split from Love Island's Andrew Le Page at the start of 2025, it was reported that Tasha Ghouri was dating YouTuber Cam Whitnall.

Back in May, a source had told the MailOnline, that they were in the "early stages of dating". Then in July, Tasha seemingly confirmed the reports with a sweet birthday message under his birthday post.

Now, Tasha and Cam have made their first public appearance together as they were spotted during Saturday's live Strictly Come Dancing show. The camera panned across them, showing them side-by-side applauding.

Before this television appearance they had been papped hand-in-hand back in July.

Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall front row at Strictly
Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall front row at Strictly on Saturday (Nov 8). Picture: Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Tasha Ghouri's boyfriend Cam Whitnall?

Following her split from Andrew, Tasha is dating YouTuber Cam who works in animal conservation and rescue.

Cam's whole life has been centred around animals, as his family runs Hertfordshire Zoo.

As well as sharing videos to YouTube about animal rescue, Cam is the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary, a charity dedicated to conservation and rescue of wild cats.

And because he can't get enough of wild animals, he's also a wildlife photographer.

How old is Cam Whitnall?

Cam is 30 years old, just three years older than Tasha.

When he shared an Instagram post about his 30th, Tasha commented: "Happy bday dr dolittle!!! 💛"

How did Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall meet?

It's not been said how Cam and Tasha met, but shortly after she split from Andrew, it was revealed that Tasha had been on the celebrity dating app Raya.

She admitted to the tabloids that it was a "mistake" and said she was "happy being single at the moment".

How long have Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall been together?

It was revealed in May 2025 that they were in the early stages of dating. This means the pair have been dating for six months.

