Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist accusations amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

8 August 2025, 14:37 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 14:39

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Dejon's relative is allegedly releasing a book called 'Surviving Dejon' after his time on Love Island.

Days ago the sister of Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' half-brother posted a video accusing the Love Island star of being a narcissist.

She later claimed multiple members in their family had reached out to her and asked her to take the video down. And now in the latest turn of events she has announced the release of an ebook titled 'Surviving Dejon'.

The book is on sale for £14.99 and reportedly has an accompanying audio book. The description says the book "is a raw, gripping memoir that dives into the silent trauma of manipulation, gaslighting, and emotional warfare.

"With unflinching honesty, Niah Sienna recounts a personal journey through darkness, one that left invisible scars."

Dejon is on Love Island series 12
Dejon was on Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

Announcing the book on TikTok, she said: "This book answers everything. reasons why I spoke out. Why fear kept me silent for so long. How I lost everyone and everything I ever cared about. It reveals the truth behind the rumours I never wanted to address. I need to tell my truth in the way that I feel in control.

"This is not for attention, creating this book was like therapy for me. I would never put my reputation on the line or lose the people I loved if I didn't have a powerful reason to finally speak. This wasn't easy, but it was necessary."

She concluded: "Even though I know I’ll receive controversial responses, I hope this helps at least one person. If this helps at least one person out of a dark place, then I have made an impact."

We've reached out to Dejon for a statement, but prior to the book announcement he responded to being called a narcissist by fans of the show.

Speaking to the Daily Mail he said: "The girls who were on the show with me say I'm not a narcissist, I'm not a gaslighter, all of these things they have seen online, it means a lot to me because they spent 24 hours a day with me.

"I could have handled situations better but when it comes to being a 'narcissist' and these words, empathy is definitely something that I have, it's something I had for Meg, for Harry, and when Meg was upset, I was there for her, and when Harry was upset it would break my heart."

Dejon and Meg became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island 2025
Dejon and Meg became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Is 'Surviving Dejon' a real book?

Love Island fans are appalled by the announcement of the alleged book. One commented: "Nah I don’t like him but this has gotten way out of hand."

Another said: "I don't even like the guy but this has to be a JOKE please !!!"

Some have called the move "unhinged", "evil" and "calculated".

It's currently unclear whether the book is legit as the downloaded preview is very generic and reads: "I tried walking up the stairs and failed miserably. I had to crawl my way upstairs with one goal in mind: to get to my room. l managed to stand up but immediately fell straight back down, bruising my arm in the process.

"Then blackout. I remember being in the shower, not how I got there, just water, skin, a quiet that was heavy and wet. I'd vomited on myself, and someone had put me under the stream. I drifted in and out, not thinking, just existing. My limbs didn't feel like mine."

