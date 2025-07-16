Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

16 July 2025, 16:58

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules
Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Do the Love Island stars have a bedtime? And what time do they wake up? Here's all the sleeping rules contestants have to follow while living in the villa.

Love Island has been on our TV screens for a long time now and while we love getting to grips with the contestants and what their type on paper is, there are still important questions we need the answers to.

During every episode, we see the likes of Dejon Noel-Williams, Megan Moore, and Shakira Khan and more tuck themselves into bed every night as well as be woken up by the bright lights every morning. So the questions are, do they have a bedtime? And what time are they woken up first thing?

With a set of strict sleep and bedtime rules to follow in the Love Island villa, ITV2 producers have to keep tight tabs on the islanders in order to make sure they're looked after, as well as having enough time to film all the juicy content we get delivered to our screens every night.

Here's everything you need to know about the contestants and the sleeping rules they have to follow while in the villa.

Love Island's Conor kissing in bed
Love Island contestants must sleep in the bed with their partner or head to the hideaway. Picture: ITV2

What time do the Love Island contestants go to bed?

It's never been confirmed the exact times the islanders go to bed but past contestants have spoken about the rules around sleep in previous interviews.

When it comes to bed time, there is no set hour on when the islanders must be asleep but it is controlled by the producers. Some nights maybe later than others as they navigate bombshells, movies nights, recouplings and more. Others will see them tucked up in their couples before midnight.

Contestants in the past have been known to go to bed as late as 4:30am in order for producers to fit in all the drama.

What time are Love Island contestants woken up?

During every episode we see the stars of the show woken up as the bedroom light switches on leaving them all to quickly hide under the duvet or grab their designer sunglasses.

So what time are they woken up? Former islanders, like Kady McDermott, has said they rarely let the contestants sleep past 9:30am. Usually they can expect to be woken up by 9am, but if they had a late night, they will let them have a little longer.

Love Islanders Shakira and Ben having a chat on the bed
Love Islanders are woken up by 9:30am everyday in the villa. Picture: ITV2

What other Love Island sleeping rules are there?

The main rule for sleeping in the villa is that you MUST sleep in the same bed as the person you're in a couple with.

However, things have got slightly spicer this year as producers introduced the idea that islanders can use the hideaway with whoever they want which has already caused plenty of dramas.

