Love Island Fans Are Re-Living The Time Stormzy Appeared On The Show

10 January 2023, 17:07

By Kathryn Knight

Stormzy on Love Island 2017 is a time we want to go back to.

As Maya Jama takes over hosting Love Island, fans are reviving the time her ex-boyfriend featured on the show after the former couple tweeted their way through series three.

With the start of Love Island series nine fast approaching, one fan shared the video from the episode Stormzy appeared in.

Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

The rapper spoke to the Islanders via video link, giving Chris Hughes, Kem Cetinay and Marcel Somerville advice as they prepared to rap in the Love Island talent show.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2023
Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2023. Picture: Getty
Love Island 2023 starts on 16th January
Love Island 2023 starts on 16th January. Picture: ITV2

Just days before one of Stormzy’s tweets was used in the tweet challenge, in which he took aim at Olivia Attwood by tweeting: “Chris you’re too good for her mate.”

So when she rushed in to greet the rapper on the screen he said laughed: “Yo, Liv no hard feelings.”

Fans are now realising the full circle moment Stormzy’s ex Maya Jama is having after watching the show (with the musician) as a genuine fan.

In a recent interview with Sunday Times she spoke about taking the reins of the series, revealing she accepted the job straight away.

Stormzy surprised the Love Island series three cast with a video call
Stormzy surprised the Love Island series three cast with a video call. Picture: Getty

In the same chat she explained she’s ‘really, really single’ as she opened up about her relationship with Stormzy.

“We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers,” she recalled.

Referencing her split from NBA player Ben Simmons she revealed she’s single, adding: “Newly single. It’s only been a month, but it’s nice.”

Stormzy’s 2022 album ‘This Is What I Mean’ is heavily believed to be about Maya and fans have been rooting for them to get back together ever since.

