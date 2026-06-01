Love Island issue Islander welfare statement ahead of first episode

1 June 2026, 13:11

Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight.
Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight.

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Tonight, the first episode of Love Island series 14 lands on ITV2 and ITVX, with 12 sexy singles looking for love in the infamous villa.

While Love Island has been running for more than a decade in the UK, it's not come without it's backlash. Past contestants have opened up about how being thrown into the limelight damaged their mental health as they left the show to swarms of hate, trolling and, in some cases, a level of fame they struggled to navigate.

Tragically, series three's Mike Thalassitis took his life in 2019 which led to widespread discussions about mental health and prompted the show's producers to overhaul their aftercare process.

Since his and the death of the show's original host Caroline Flack, there has been a push for UK viewers to "be kind" when discussing the show online. Despite this, there has still be endless amounts of hate and trolling online during every series.

Love Island's host Maya Jama and the cast of series 14
Love Island's host Maya Jama and the cast of series 14. Picture: ITV

The Love Island bosses have decided to get ahead of the trolling this time, issuing a statement reminding viewers to be mindful of what they're saying before the first episode airs.

Taking to their Instagram stories, they said: "For our Islanders, this summer is all about finding love, having fun, escaping reality, and making memories that last a lifetime.

"We love the passion you have for the show, and we love your commentary, memes, debates, and seeing everyone so invested in the journey.

"We just ask that while the drama unfolds, everyone remembers there are real people behind the screen. Let's keep the vibes high, the energy positive, and let's make this a summer to remember."

Love Island issue statement about Islander welfare ahead of first episode
Love Island issue statement about Islander welfare ahead of first episode. Picture: ITV

Last year's winner Toni Laites, who has experienced her fair share of both love and hate, has also shared a similar message ahead of the series starting.

Toni, along with ex-Islanders Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet, are known as 'The Big Three' and will be hosting the post show podcast 'The Debrief' for this series.

The former show winner shared her excitement for the upcoming series on her Instagram story and added: "With the new season starting let's all remember that Islanders are humans with feelings & be kind xx !"

Love Island starts tonight (Monday 1st June) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Read more Love Island news here:

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