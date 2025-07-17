Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

17 July 2025, 11:41

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping
Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 viewers will see a 'massive character' dumped from the Love Island villa in a surprise eviction.

Love Island 2025 has been absolutely delivering on the drama this series and the ITV2 producers have yet another shocking and brutal move up their sleeve for the next episode.

In a spoiler ahead of tonight's show (Thursday 17th), islanders and viewers will see a 'main character' dumped from the villa in one of the most surprising evictions of the series.

Of course, keeping the identity of the Love Island star under wraps for now, a source told The Sun it was "truly savage".

The insider said: "This Islander has been integral to the series - they’ll be talked about for years - and so to lose them was a massive moment for bosses and will be the same for viewers.

Love Island producers have already dumped two couples in the recent week
Love Island producers have already dumped two couples in the recent week. Picture: ITV2

“The scenes will play out over the next few episodes.”

Over the week, we've seen four Love Island stars dumped already, with this one being the fifth member to leave in a short space of time.

Ben Holbrough and Andrada Pop were dumped together after being voted the least compatible by the public. They were shortly followed by favourite Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn who were also made vulnerable from the compatibility vote.

Voted out by Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood, who were voted the most compatible, Tommy responded: "To leave in that way, getting voted out by another Islander who I’m not that close with, was frustrating."

Love Island girls hugging contestant Alima goodbye
Love Island contestants have waved goodbye to some of their close friends in recent weeks. Picture: ITV2

But don't worry, the villa won't be looking too empty for long with all these dumplings as it's reported another mega bombshell will be dropped in very soon in the form of Catarina Pita.

Can she turn heads this late in the game? Anything can happen in this 2025 series!

Watch Love Island weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm.

