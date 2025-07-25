Love Island spoiler sees Harry face major backlash from the villa

Harry faces major backlash from villa in Love Island spoilers for tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

By Katie Smith

Tonight's Love Island episode shows Harry being confronted by several islanders as they warn him about Helena, Shakira and his comments that were exposed in the Grafties.

Love Island star Harry Cooksley's risky actions seem to have finally caught up with him as he faces major backlash from the villa following last night's Grafties.

Tonight's first look spoiler (Friday 25th July) sees the fall out of The Grafties, which also saw Meg call out Toni and Shakira after their private conversations were broadcast to everyone in the villa.

But it's Harry who is in the firing line as Helena finally calls him out over his constant flirting and sexual comments towards several other girls in the villa.

Not only were his conversations with ex Emma, bombshell Angel and more exposed, but he also admitted that he currently still has feelings for Shakira despite being exclusive with Helena.

Conor issues serious warning to Harry amid the fall out of The Grafties. Picture: ITV

In scenes that will play out in tonight's episode, Conor issues a serious warning to Harry about playing with Shakira's feelings again.

After watching the clips from The Grafties, Conor questions why Harry has been moving so mad in the villa.

“Is it just the thing of, you want what you can’t have?” Conor asks. “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warns.

Harry and Helena come to blows in a confrontation at the fire pit following the Grafties. Picture: ITV

Then, Helena seems to have finally had enough as she confronts Harry at the Firepit in a dramatic showdown.

"I've backed you the whole time I've been in here, and you've failed me every single time," Helena says. "This is what you do to people, Harry… You're not taking accountability for what I've had to watch."

But it seems like Harry doesn't really care about his past actions, as he replies: "I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena then challenges him: "Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me."

It's safe to say that this will likely carry over into Sunday night's episode too, and with the final week looming, it's anyone's guess as what will happen.

