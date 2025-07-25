Love Island spoiler sees Harry face major backlash from the villa

25 July 2025, 12:43 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 15:53

Harry faces major backlash from villa in Love Island spoilers for tonight's episode
Harry faces major backlash from villa in Love Island spoilers for tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

By Katie Smith

Tonight's Love Island episode shows Harry being confronted by several islanders as they warn him about Helena, Shakira and his comments that were exposed in the Grafties.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Harry Cooksley's risky actions seem to have finally caught up with him as he faces major backlash from the villa following last night's Grafties.

Tonight's first look spoiler (Friday 25th July) sees the fall out of The Grafties, which also saw Meg call out Toni and Shakira after their private conversations were broadcast to everyone in the villa.

But it's Harry who is in the firing line as Helena finally calls him out over his constant flirting and sexual comments towards several other girls in the villa.

Not only were his conversations with ex Emma, bombshell Angel and more exposed, but he also admitted that he currently still has feelings for Shakira despite being exclusive with Helena.

Conor issues serious warning to Harry amid the fall out of The Grafties
Conor issues serious warning to Harry amid the fall out of The Grafties. Picture: ITV

In scenes that will play out in tonight's episode, Conor issues a serious warning to Harry about playing with Shakira's feelings again.

After watching the clips from The Grafties, Conor questions why Harry has been moving so mad in the villa.

“Is it just the thing of, you want what you can’t have?” Conor asks. “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warns.

Harry and Helena come to blows in a confrontation at the fire pit following the Grafties
Harry and Helena come to blows in a confrontation at the fire pit following the Grafties. Picture: ITV

Then, Helena seems to have finally had enough as she confronts Harry at the Firepit in a dramatic showdown.

"I've backed you the whole time I've been in here, and you've failed me every single time," Helena says. "This is what you do to people, Harry… You're not taking accountability for what I've had to watch."

But it seems like Harry doesn't really care about his past actions, as he replies: "I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena then challenges him: "Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me."

It's safe to say that this will likely carry over into Sunday night's episode too, and with the final week looming, it's anyone's guess as what will happen.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.

Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

Love Island first look shows Helena confronts Harry about his past flirty conversations during Grafties clips

Love Island first look sees Helena confront Harry in dramatic conversation

Love Island's Shakira Khan crying and pictured with Conor

Love Island's Shakira 'threatened to quit' show but producers persuaded her to stay

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island's Shakira Khan at the pool and cuddling Toni

Love Island's Shakira raises concerns "she will walk" after latest villa twist

Hot On Capital

Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno hints Jeremiah's ending might be different

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'high-risk' pregnancy

Jesy Nelson reveals she had a 'threatened miscarriage' at the start of her twin pregnancy

Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

Why did they remove Belly's narration in The Summer I Turned pretty season 3 episode 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely removes important Belly detail in episode 3

Luca Bish and Faye Winter reacting to moments in Love Island.

Shocking Love Island moments that received the most Ofcom complaints ever

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

Love Island's Dejon has some words of wisdom for Harry

Love Island's first look shows Dejon give best friend Harry a warning

Here's when Love Island season 12 is predicted to end

When is the Love Island 2025 final? Finish date is closer than you think

Meg Moore's Love Island promo pic.

Where Love Island's Meg Moore is from revealed as fans are left baffled by her accent

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview

Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

Love Island's Michael Griffiths in a romantic embrace with EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar

Love Island's Michael Griffiths officially confirms romance with EastEnders actress

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

Islanders attend LI Fest after villa accident

Love Island star rushed to hospital after gruesome villa accident

Love Island's Blu Chegini has a second chance at finding love in the villa

Love Island Blu Chegini: Age, job, secret talent and who he was coupled up with revealed

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

More Movies & TV News

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Megan Forte Clarke is re-entering the villa as a bombshell in the 2025 series

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, and who she was coupled up with in the villa

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old photos from her Instagram

Love Island bombshell Angel Swift looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island star Shakira's princess job revealed in pics

Love Island star Shakira's princess job has finally been revealed in pictures

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset