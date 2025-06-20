Love Island's Sophie calls out Harry as she addresses his 'bikini' comment

Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off. Picture: Cosmopolitan, ITV

By Lily Bell

In an interview following her dumping from Love Island, Sophie has responded to Harry's "b-tchy" comment.

Less than 24 hours in the Love Island villa, Sophie Lee was the first contestant to be dumped, leaving her fellow islanders shocked...and if that wasn't bad enough, since retuning home she's learnt about what Harry Cooksley said about her behind her back.

At the start of the show, Sophie coupled with Harry but the instant attraction wasn't here. He ended up connecting with Shakira and during a chat, he made a few comments about Sophie.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sophie called out Harry after watching the clip where he told Shakira: "Like I don't want to rip Sophie's bikini off, do you know what I mean?"

The islander was caught off-guard but composed herself, taking it as an opportunity to clap back.

Responding to the clip, Sophie said: "First all of I don't need a man to tell me he's going to rip my clothes off, because I will do that for a man willingly, who's deserving of me".

She continued: "Secondly, I also don't appreciate a man who puts a woman down, in order for him to boost a woman or make him look better. Because that my love is b-tchy and no one likes a b-tchy boy."

Since then, fans have been quick to praise Sophie's clap back saying: "Say it louder for the people in the back🗣️👏🏽".

Another person said: "One of the most likeable, impressive love island contestants ever 🙌❤️🔥"

And Sophie herself wasn't done as even commented on the interview clip saying: "I would like to keep my clothes ON thank you 🥴".

Islander Sophie continues her clap back at Harry's comment. Picture: Instagram

Although Sophie was coupled up with Harry for less than 24-hours, it wasn't entirely something she consciously chose, as in the first episode the girls had to choose who to couple up with based only on a mysterious dating bio.

Sophie took a liking to Harry's profile saying "he's got some umph," which she found to be attractive... However the romance was short-lived, as single girl Shakira had her eyes on him too.

So when it came to the first re-coupling ceremony, Shakira ended up picking Harry admitting it was his "fun banter" and trusting her gut, helped her ultimately make the decision leaving Sophie single and dumped from the island.

The moment Shakira decided to recouple with Harry. Picture: ITV

