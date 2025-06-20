Love Island's Sophie calls out Harry as she addresses his 'bikini' comment

20 June 2025, 21:39

Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off
Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off. Picture: Cosmopolitan, ITV

By Lily Bell

In an interview following her dumping from Love Island, Sophie has responded to Harry's "b-tchy" comment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Less than 24 hours in the Love Island villa, Sophie Lee was the first contestant to be dumped, leaving her fellow islanders shocked...and if that wasn't bad enough, since retuning home she's learnt about what Harry Cooksley said about her behind her back.

At the start of the show, Sophie coupled with Harry but the instant attraction wasn't here. He ended up connecting with Shakira and during a chat, he made a few comments about Sophie.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sophie called out Harry after watching the clip where he told Shakira: "Like I don't want to rip Sophie's bikini off, do you know what I mean?"

The islander was caught off-guard but composed herself, taking it as an opportunity to clap back.

Responding to the clip, Sophie said: "First all of I don't need a man to tell me he's going to rip my clothes off, because I will do that for a man willingly, who's deserving of me".

She continued: "Secondly, I also don't appreciate a man who puts a woman down, in order for him to boost a woman or make him look better. Because that my love is b-tchy and no one likes a b-tchy boy."

Since then, fans have been quick to praise Sophie's clap back saying: "Say it louder for the people in the back🗣️👏🏽".

Another person said: "One of the most likeable, impressive love island contestants ever 🙌❤️🔥"

And Sophie herself wasn't done as even commented on the interview clip saying: "I would like to keep my clothes ON thank you 🥴".

Islander Sophie continues her clap back at Harry's comment
Islander Sophie continues her clap back at Harry's comment. Picture: Instagram

Although Sophie was coupled up with Harry for less than 24-hours, it wasn't entirely something she consciously chose, as in the first episode the girls had to choose who to couple up with based only on a mysterious dating bio.

Sophie took a liking to Harry's profile saying "he's got some umph," which she found to be attractive... However the romance was short-lived, as single girl Shakira had her eyes on him too.

So when it came to the first re-coupling ceremony, Shakira ended up picking Harry admitting it was his "fun banter" and trusting her gut, helped her ultimately make the decision leaving Sophie single and dumped from the island.

The moment Shakira decided to recouple with Harry
The moment Shakira decided to recouple with Harry. Picture: ITV

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend

Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory

Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Hot On Capital

Beyoncé fan complains after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour ticket with "no view"

Beyoncé fans complain after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour tickets with "no view"

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene

How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Mariah Carey performing at Capital's Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey reveals she doesn’t have a birthday and shares what ‘Mariah lighting’ actually is
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will be aired on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 22nd June

When is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: Every contestant revealed

Where is Jenna Marbles now? It's been five years since she quit the internet

Where is Jenna Marbles now? What happened to her after she quit YouTube in 2020

Internet

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island 2025? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Her age, job, where she's from and more

More Movies & TV News

Who is Emily Moran on Love Island? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Emily Moran? Her age, job, where's she from and more

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Viral text messages rumoured to be about Love Island's Ben debunked

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset