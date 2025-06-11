Love Island fans reveal shock Sophie Lee Casa Amor theory

11 June 2025, 12:35 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 17:41

Love Island's Sophie Lee built up a strong fan base during her short time in the villa
Love Island's Sophie Lee built up a strong fan base during her short time in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Sophie Lee was the first Love Island contestant dumped from the villa but could she be making a surprising return? Here's what fans think.

Love Island 2025 has kicked off with some brutal twists for the contestants including poor Sophie Lee becoming the first to be dumped from the island after just 24 hours.

An inspiring author and speaker, ITV2 viewers saw Sophie's partner Harry Cooksley put himself forward to be picked by single Shakira Khan and being chosen, resulting in her exit from the villa.

But fans of the show have a strong theory this won't be the last we see of her as they speculate she'll be back as a bombshell before we know it.

Taking to social media platform X, one watcher commented: "Bringing her back as a bombshell would make GREAT TV BTW."

Sophie Lee being dumped from the Love Island villa
Sophie Lee has already built up a strong Love Island fan base despite her short stay. Picture: ITV2

Agreeing with the idea, another said: "Petition for Sophie to be sent back into the Love Island villa and cause a storm! She's an inspiration to the younger generation."

For those who have watched the popular dating show for a long time, they've even said bringing her back for Love Island's famous Casa Amor would be the ultimate drama.

"Let's hope they bring Sophie back in some kind of twist or at Casa Amor #LoveIsland," suggested on social media user.

Agreeing, another said: "Bring back Sophie for Casa Amor ASAPPPP."

In fact there were plenty on social media calling for Sophie to come back and get the chance she deserves in the villa.

Following Sophie's dumping, ITV2 producers confirmed two new bombshells would be entering the villa; Shea Mannings, a scaffolder from Bristol, and Remell Mullins, a self improvement content creator from Essex.

Watch Love Island weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

