Love Island's Simba: Age, job, height, previous dating show, football team & where he's from

10 June 2026, 20:55

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Simba
Everything you need to know about Love Island's Simba. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2026 star Simba Kudyiwa? From how old he is to the other dating show he's been on, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Love Island bombshell Simba Kudyiwa walked into the villa alongside Tommy Murphy on the hunt for love.

The 24-year-old Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant has travelled from Enfield in the hopes of finding a girl who "doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has some type of ambition".

His biggest turn off is when someone has too much ego. Before the villa he said: "I just can’t do ‘me, me me’ all the time! Or somebody that’s caught in the present and doesn’t have any long term aspirations or goals."

So, while we see how Simba's ambitious personality works with the girls in the villa, here's everything else you need to know about the Islander.

Simba is a bombshell on Love Island
Simba is a bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Simba?

The Love Island bombshell is 24 years old, which puts him the middle of this series' age range.

Where is Love Island's Simba from?

Simba is from Enfield in north London.

What is Simba from Love Island's job?

Simba works in the NHS as a Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant but he also plays football semi-professionally. Plus he founded his own events company called 'TAMBA'.

It's unclear what football team he plays for, but a few places online report him as a player for Chertsey FC and a picture on his Instagram appears to show him wearing their kit.

Speaking about how football will impact his Love Island journey, he said: "Being in football my whole life, I’ve naturally got that competitive nature so there’s nothing I’d shy away from! I back myself, there’s a very thin line between ego and confidence. I have a lot of confidence.

"That’s probably the area of my life where I have the most confidence, with girls."

Love Island's Simba plays football semi-professionally
Love Island's Simba plays football semi-professionally. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Love Island's Simba?

Simba is reportedly 180 cm which is approximately 5 feet 11 inches.

What is Simba looking for on Love Island?

Ahead of the villa, Simba described his type on paper as "petite, natural features and somebody that looks after themselves" adding: "Personality wise, I’d like someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has some type of ambition."

What is Simba from Love Island's Instagram?

Find Simba's Instagram here: @simbakudyiwa

His TikTok handle is @simba.k1 but he hasn't posted since September 2026.

What dating show has Love Island's Simba been on?

Simba previously appeared on the YouTube dating show Pop the Balloon or Find Love.

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