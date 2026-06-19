Love Island star Simba's brother addresses claims he "used" Angelista

19 June 2026, 11:45

Love Island's Simba has got himself into a triangle with Angelista and Mica.
Love Island's Simba has got himself into a triangle with Angelista and Mica. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Simba has got himself into a triangle with Angelista and Mica. Now his brother has spoken out and addressed the situation, calling it a "shambles".

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When Love Island bombshell Simba Kudyiwa entered the villa, fans thought he was swooping in as Angelista Gunda's knight in shining armour after things went awry with Ope Sowande.

The pair instantly hit it off and when Ope showed he was upset, we were given the iconic line from Simba: "You wanted to have your cake and eat it bro. You had two girls now you've got none."

But, did Simba manifest his own downfall with that statement? Since Ope was dumped from the villa, things looked to be moving well for Angelista and Simba. That was until Simba had his head turned by Mica Harris.

Then Simba invited Mica to The Hideaway after Angelista chose him in a very sweet recoupling speech. This upset both Angelista and Mica, so it's not looking good for Simba's future with either of the girls.

One person who knows Simba best is his brother, and he's weighed in on the situation, admitting Simba has got himself in a "shambles".

Love Island's Simba told Angelista he wanted Mica to recouple with him
Love Island's Simba told Angelista he wanted Mica to recouple with him. Picture: ITV

"Simba, my oldest brother and only brother, I will always support you. But God damn, if anyone knows, he knows I will not always defend him," his brother began in a TikTok video.

"Today was an absolute shambles," he said in regards to how Simba told Angelista after her very sweet recoupling speech that he would have rather Mica chose him to couple up.

"I feel so bad for Angelista right now. The speech she made was so nice, so thoughtful, so incredible and then my brother is like, 'Oh I would have rather coupled up with Mica'. Bro, there's a time and place," he added.

However, after this video was posted, things only got worst in the villa when Simba revealed to Angelista that he wanted to share a bed with Mica. He then proceeded to invite Mica to The Hideaway but she turned him down.

Love Island's Simba inviting Mica to The Hideaway
Love Island's Simba inviting Mica to The Hideaway. Picture: ITV

Simba's brother shared some more follow ups, addressing the situation, and in his latest video he commented on people saying that Simba "used Angelista".

He said: "Loads of people have opinions. Some I think are wrong. Some I think are valid. One I think is wrong is that he used Angelista as a 'ticket' or a way to get into the villa."

"Definitely not. Angelista was always his number one," he insited, adding that clearly Simba's feelings towards Angelista have changed.

"I understand that the way he's gone about it is completely - that's the main discussion. But please, no one's daughter has been used. You are completely wrong in that aspect."

Love Island's Mica and Simba have shared a kiss
Love Island's Mica and Simba have shared a kiss. Picture: ITV

One viewer commented on the video: "You’ll probably disagree because it’s your brother, but when he spoke to Angie, he said it would be better if Mica picked him and then didn’t explain what he meant. Play the clip he paused and waited for her to react!

"If you say something upsetting, why not clarify instead of waiting for a reaction and then walking off when she doesn’t understand? He walks off right after she reacts and doesn’t explain until she reacts…, I don’t believe he is genuine."

His brother replied: "I’ve already touched on his behaviour. But fairs, you won’t believe he’s genuine. One of us knows him one of us doesn’t, it’s different perspectives."

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