Love Island Hit By Racism Complaints after Siânnise Fudge Compares Partner Nas Majeed To Aladdin

14 January 2020, 10:55

Ofcom were inundated with complaints from Love Island viewers about Siânnise Fudge’s comment to partner Nas Majeed, comparing him to Aladdin.

Love Island was hit with 272 complaints after its opening night, with some viewers not happy about Siânnise Fudge’s comparison of partner Nas Majeed to Aladdin.

However, the vast majority of OfCom complaints were about Ollie Williams being included as a contestant, after he was revealed to be a big game hunter.

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?

A spokesperson for OfCom told MailOnline on Monday: “We received 272 complaints in total about last night’s Love Island.

Siannise Fudge compared partner Nas Majeed to Aladdin
Siannise Fudge compared partner Nas Majeed to Aladdin. Picture: ITV2

“231 are Ollie being a contestant, 36 of these are about Nas being referred to as Aladdin.”

They added: “We will assess these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

After Siânnise and Nas were coupled up when no one stepped forward for him, she said of her new partner: “He’s lovely… as well I love Princess Jasmine and he kind of looks like Aladdin.”

Nas took the comment well, responding: “Don’t even do that to me! I’m actually gassed now.”

Nas Majeed appeared to take Siannise's comment well
Nas Majeed appeared to take Siannise's comment well. Picture: ITV2

However, viewers on Twitter weren’t so happy about the comment, with many sharing their shock on social media.

“If this guy looks like Aladdin then I look like Christiano Ronaldo,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, the majority of OfCom complaints were targeted at Ollie Williams’ involvement in the show after he was revealed to have hunted and killed animals in Africa, and later posed for pictures with them.

There’s even a petition to remove the land owner from the reality show which has so far garnered 35,000 signatures.

