Love Island's Sherif Lanre Victim Of A Cruel 'Death Hoax' As Fans Flood His Page With 'RIP' Messages

Sherif Lanre victim of a cruel death hoax. Picture: ITV2/Love Island

The expelled islander has fallen victim to a strange 'death hoax' which encouraged people to comment on his photos 'RIP'.

Sherif Lanre has become the target of a cruel Instagram hoax that detailed a fake account of the Love Island star dying in a fire, causing fans to flood the comments section with 'RIP' messages.

The islander, who lasted only nine days in the villa before show bosses removed him for an incident he has since apologised for, has been bombarded with messages with people 'paying their respects'.

One user wrote on his most recent Instagram post, "can’t believe you died [in] that fire" whilst another posted, "Rip bro cant belive ur gone."

Posting a photo of the star onto their Instagram, they wrote a twisted caption detailing his 'death' in a house fire, writing:

"rip my boy sherif. my man has f***ing died in a house fire After he left the Hot water tap on and spent the last hours of his life suffering horribly.

"hope his family are ok after this shocking news, rip in peace my bro #blessupmyg."

A troll posts about Sherif Lanre 'dying in a fire'. Picture: Instagram

To make the whole thing even worse, it seems they started it as a way to get people to comment on his photos in order to be in the running to win a gift card, which some people started to do.

The troll wrote: "if we can all pay our upmost respects by going onto his account @sherif_lanre and commenting how sad we are. (everyone make sure to follow, like and tag your freinds for a gift card giveaway) #loveisland #dead #freeclout."

Fans flood Sherif Lanre's account with RIP messages. Picture: Instagram @Sherif_Lanre

A representative for Sherif has confirmed that he is alive and well and that he has fallen victim to an online hoax.

