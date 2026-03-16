Love Island's Sher shocks fans with cute birthday surprise for Jack

Love Island's Sher's birthday surprise for Jack has fans saying the same thing. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026's Sher Suarez has fans saying the same thing after she organised a cute birthday surprise for Jack Keating.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Straight out of the villa, Jack Keating sparked split rumours between him and US bombshell Sher Suarez as he shared a post saying that dating shows were "fake" and that he'd never do them again.

Despite this, Sher went onto Tyrique Hyde's live stream and confirmed that she and Jack were still dating even though they're long distance.

Then, confirming that they're still an item, fellow US islander Carrington Rodriguez shared a TikTok showing that Sher had ordered an array of treats for Jack's birthday to his house in Ireland while she's still over in The States.

Sher ordered some birthday gifts to Jack's house. Picture: TikTok

Carrington showed how Sher had ordered some cakes, balloons and candles to Jack's house to surprise him and his daughter Maya.

This comes as it's been reported that the winners of the series, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, have split just three weeks after winning the show.

A tabloid source claimed: "Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically...

"Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line."

Carrington from Love Island sets up Sher's birthday surprise for Jack

When Carrington shared his TikTok about Sher and Jack, his comments were flooded with fans astonished that Sher and Jack, who had a rough time on the show and are operating a long distance relationship, are still going strong but the winners of the show aren't.

One comment said: "sher and jack lasted longer than the winners btw💀"

Another said: "How did sher & jack last longer than Sammie and ciaran lol [sic]"

Over on X, one fan said: "I thought Sher and Jack might for sure be the first [to split], but seeing her birthday gift for him , makes me think they wanna work on a relationship."

And commenting on the news that Samie and Ciaran reportedly split, another said: "Lasted less than Jack and Sher that’s crazy."

Sher wishes Jack a Happy Birthday via Instagram. Picture: Instagram

When Sher appeared on Tyrique's live stream and addressed whether she and Jack were still together, following split rumours, she said: "Yes we are [still seeing each other]. I feel like a lot of our good moments were not shown [on Love Island].

"So I know it's a little hard to believe and people are always saying things, but yeah we are still talking."

As well as sending over the stuff for Jack's birthday, she shared a loved up snap of them on Instagram, saying: "Happy Birthday Jacky Boyy 🫶✨"

Read more about Love Island here: