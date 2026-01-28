Who is Love Island's Sher Suarez? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend

Meet Love Island All Stars US bombshell Sher. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Sher Suarez is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her original series.

Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress aren't the only ones going stateside! Love Island All Stars has introduced SIX American bombshells to shake up the villa.

Among the six is Sher Suarez who says she "can handle any environment". After showing up during Casa Amor in her first series, Sher has said this time around she's grown up and plans to make better choices.

And don't worry, she's up for relocating, telling ITV before her All Stars appearance: "Get me out of here! Or we could do back and forth. But I can give Miami up for a little bit."

So, since Sher's friends back home believe her husband is going to be British, here's everything you need to know as she looks for love among our UK All Stars.

Sher is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Sher Suarez?

The All Stars bombshell is 27 years old. On her first Love Island appearance, she was 22.

Where is Love Island's Sher Suarez from?

She hails from Miami, Florida and has also lived in Orlando. But according to her Instagram bio she is of Dominican descent.

What series of Love Island USA was Sher Suarez on?

She was on Love Island USA series 2. Talking about her time on the show, she said: I" walked in during Casa Amor, I was one of the only two girls that got brought back. It was hard to be received, everyone was angry that someone brought me in...

"I can handle any environment but it took some time for people to warm up to me. Then I was friends with everyone and then America voted me off!"

Sher was originally on Love Island USA season. Picture: CBS

What is Love Island's Sher Suarez Instagram?

You can find her socials her: @x.o.sher

