Two Love Island stars spark dating rumours after leaving the villa

12 August 2025, 17:39

Angel Swift pictured in shock and Toni Laites pictured smiling.
Two Love Island stars spark dating rumours after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Since the final two Love Island 2025 cast members have sparked dating rumours, after being caught leaving a nightclub together.

Love Island stars Shea Mannings and Emma Munro have sparked dating rumours after being seen leaving a nightclub together - despite Shea getting close to bombshell Caprice Alexandra.

Fans may be surprised to learn that Shea has been filmed getting close to Harry Cooksley's ex Emma on a night out after hinting that he was dating Caprice Alexandra. Shea and Caprice never met inside the villa but, once they both were on the outside, Caprice shared a cosy video on TikTok hinting at a romantic connection.

However, it seems things have taken a dramatic turn. The islanders no longer follow each other on Instagram and haven't been pictured together recently which would suggest that their short-lived romance is over.

Shea Mannings promo image.
Shea Mannings was Love Island 2025 first bombshell. Picture: ITV

A viral TikTok has caught the potential moment Shea moved on from Caprice to Emma. As the video showed the unlikely duo chatting and laughing together in the middle of the streets after leaving the infamous Tape nightclub.

Like Caprice, Emma never met Shea in the villa because he had been dumped before Emma made her explosive Casa Amor entrance. But the islander did hint in a recent Q&A that he was the one she would have wanted to couple up with.

When a follower asked, “Is there anyone you wanted to couple up with that you didn’t?”, Emma replied: “My top pick left the villa before I got there.”

Fans were quick to comment on the TikTok questioning where Caprice had gone and share their thoughts on the pair. One commented: "what happened to him and Caprice thooooo😩😩😩."

Another penned: "The fact that she said she would’ve gone for shea if they were there the same time 👀."

Whilst one admitted: "I think they make a good pair, Emma did say she would like to have met Shea. I'm rooting for them."

