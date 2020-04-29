Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Shut Down Claims She Had Secret Surgery During Lockdown

29 April 2020, 12:31

Shaughna Phillips denied getting new 'fillers' in quarantine after a troll called her out in an Instagram post
Shaughna Phillips denied getting new 'fillers' in quarantine after a troll called her out in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Shaughna Phillips hit back at a troll who claimed the Love Island star had fillers put in during lockdown.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has clapped back at claims she had surgery since being in isolation.

The winter 2020 series contestant hit back at a troll who called her out for having fillers put in, after she posted a photo on Instagram.

They wrote: “You looked better on love island.. u look twice your age now with all these fillers omgosh [sic].”

Shaughna hit back, saying: “please please PLEASEEEEEEE tell me when you think I’ve had time to get fillers during a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC [laughing emojis] [sic].”

Shaughna Phillips shut down claims she had new fillers put in
Shaughna Phillips shut down claims she had new fillers put in. Picture: Instagram

“If you want to insult me, then it’s strange anyway, but at least make it realistic! Damn son, do better!,” she added.

However, the troll didn’t back down and replied to the South London beauty, who was originally coupled up with Callum Jones in the villa, writing: “Come on Shaughna.. don’t be in denial it’s obvious..Just own it!

“Girl you should own it [music emoji] you’re beautiful and I loved u the most out of the show but don’t ruin your face you’re too young [heart emoji] [sic].”

It wasn’t long before the 26-year-old replied, as she reiterated how she hadn’t had work done since leaving the South African villa in January.

A troll accused Shaughna Phillips of getting work done during lockdown
A troll accused Shaughna Phillips of getting work done during lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Shaughna wrote: “No angel I’m not denying anything, and never have. I openly speak about fillers I’ve had all the time, and I love them [heart eye emoji].

“What I’m denying is having anything done since leaving Love Island because of a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.”

This comes after it was announced that Shaughna had signed a six-figure deal as the new ambassador for online clothing brand In The Style.

Her range dropped earlier this month, which follows in the footsteps of other realty TV stars such as former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa and TOWIE’s Billie Faiers, who also have deals with the brand. 

