Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Shaq Muhammad is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Shaq Muhammad is ready to meet his future wife and settle down, so fingers crossed she'll be on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Viewers were first introduced to Shaq on day 1 in 2023, when he appeared on the winter series of the show. Coupled up with Tanya Manhenga early on, the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place. They stayed together for just over a year before sadly announcing their split.

Ahead of his stint in South Africa, Shaq revealed he would avoid "closing himself it off with someone so early" and instead allow himself to "immerse himself" in the experience.

As we watch Shaq embark on his 'second chance' at finding love, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Shaq Muhammad is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad?

Shaq is 27 years old. When he appeared in Love Island series 9 he was 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Shaq from?

The All Stars contestant hails from London.

What season of Love Island was Shaq Muhammad on?

Shaq made his Love Island debut on series 9, the winter series of the show in 2023.

The OG islander coupled up with Tanya early on and they largely stuck together throughout the show. The couple made it to the finale but finished in fourth place, losing out to winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Shaq on Love Island series nine. Picture: ITV

What happened between Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga?

After they left the villa, the couple remained together for just over a year, before they announced their split. The pair took to their Instagram stories separately to share their own statement, wishing "each other the best" and thanking fans for "loving" their relationship.

Breakup rumours started a month before their announcement. It was reported that Tanya had unfollowed Shaq on Instagram because of his "behaviour" while on holiday with fellow Love Island star Dami Hope.

An insider told tabloids that Tanya was "not happy" with his behaviour on holiday and was seen looking "close to another girl". Later Tanya alluded to Shaq having cheated, however he spoke out and said: "While I was in Miami and on holiday I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries and I can hold my hands up to that.

"But in terms of actually sleeping with someone, that never happened. When stuff like this comes up it's just very, very jarring."

Since then, on why they split, Tanya told All Stars contestant Whitney Adebeyo: "I feel like from him, he needed to mature a little bit because guys mature very slowly.

"And then I feel like he was having his epiphany of maturing in our relationship, but then it’s at the expense of my feelings that you’re maturing and it’s not good enough."

Love Island Shaq and Tanya made it to series 9's final. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

What is Love Island's Shaq's Instagram?

You can find Shaq's socials here: @shaq24s_

