Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

15 January 2026, 21:00

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.
Shaq Muhammad is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Shaq Muhammad is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shaq Muhammad is ready to meet his future wife and settle down, so fingers crossed she'll be on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Viewers were first introduced to Shaq on day 1 in 2023, when he appeared on the winter series of the show. Coupled up with Tanya Manhenga early on, the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place. They stayed together for just over a year before sadly announcing their split.

Ahead of his stint in South Africa, Shaq revealed he would avoid "closing himself it off with someone so early" and instead allow himself to "immerse himself" in the experience.

As we watch Shaq embark on his 'second chance' at finding love, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Shaq Muhammad pictured posing.
Shaq Muhammad is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad?

Shaq is 27 years old. When he appeared in Love Island series 9 he was 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Shaq from?

The All Stars contestant hails from London.

What season of Love Island was Shaq Muhammad on?

Shaq made his Love Island debut on series 9, the winter series of the show in 2023.

The OG islander coupled up with Tanya early on and they largely stuck together throughout the show. The couple made it to the finale but finished in fourth place, losing out to winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Shaq on Love Island series nine
Shaq on Love Island series nine. Picture: ITV

What happened between Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga?

After they left the villa, the couple remained together for just over a year, before they announced their split. The pair took to their Instagram stories separately to share their own statement, wishing "each other the best" and thanking fans for "loving" their relationship.

Breakup rumours started a month before their announcement. It was reported that Tanya had unfollowed Shaq on Instagram because of his "behaviour" while on holiday with fellow Love Island star Dami Hope.

An insider told tabloids that Tanya was "not happy" with his behaviour on holiday and was seen looking "close to another girl". Later Tanya alluded to Shaq having cheated, however he spoke out and said: "While I was in Miami and on holiday I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries and I can hold my hands up to that.

"But in terms of actually sleeping with someone, that never happened. When stuff like this comes up it's just very, very jarring."

Since then, on why they split, Tanya told All Stars contestant Whitney Adebeyo: "I feel like from him, he needed to mature a little bit because guys mature very slowly.

"And then I feel like he was having his epiphany of maturing in our relationship, but then it’s at the expense of my feelings that you’re maturing and it’s not good enough."

Love Island's Shaq and Tanya pictured outside the villa at the final
Love Island Shaq and Tanya made it to series 9's final. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

What is Love Island's Shaq's Instagram?

You can find Shaq's socials here: @shaq24s_

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

More Movies & TV News

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.

Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

Heated Rivalry author reveals plans to turn the series into a musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton