Love Island's Shakira and Toni reveal real reason for villa divide

8 August 2025, 16:09

Yasmin, Toni Sharkia chatting and Meg and Helena holding hands.
Love Island's Shakira and Toni reveal real reason for villa divide. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Shakira and Toni have revealed the exact moment they think the divide started between the girls on Love Island 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Love Island 2025 started, fans claimed early on that there was an evident divide between the girls - now winner Toni Laites and runner-up Shakira Khan have spoken out on the situation.

While friendship groups naturally form in Love Island, the divide between the girls seemed next level for viewers. As the trio: Toni, Shakira, Yasmin Pettet didn't seem to get along with Meg Moore, Helena Ford, Megan Forte Clarke and Emily Moran.

At the start of the series, Megan joined Meg and Helena - forming a trio - but she was later dumped from the island, leaving the pair as a duo. Upon Megan's arrival back to the villa she took more of a neutral approach, hoping to unite all the girls and move on previous issues.

Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet, Toni Laites, Meg Moore, Helena Ford, Megan Forte Clarke and Angel Swift at the firepit.
The girls show an evident divide at the firepit. . Picture: ITV

Now that the show has finished, the girls are able to speak freely about their villa experience. When asked about the divide between the girls, Toni said: “I think that my friends and I were the ones to stand up for what’s right and what’s wrong and we owned everything we said when others weren’t doing the same.

"We didn’t agree with a lot of people’s behaviour and were always vocal about it.”

And on when the divide began, Shakira added: “What it stems from is on day one or day two I was put in a position where I had to graft and so was deemed as a threat. From then on, I was treated differently.

"So then I found a friendship with Toni and we sort of flocked together. When you are a threat to someone’s relationship you are not going to be the best of pals.”

Shakira is referring to the beginning of the show, where she was left single and was given only a day to find a new boy to couple with, or risk being dumped.

Ultimately Harry Cooksley chose her, resulting in Sophie Lee being dumped, which Shakira believes sparked the divide.

Yasmin posted an Instagram story.
Yasmin contributed to the ongoing conversation with a Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Although she didn't give a direct response to the villa divide, Yasmin contributed to the ongoing discussion with a social media post.

Sharing a fan edit on her Instagram story, with the caption "Ate downnnn 🔥", to celebrate her close bond with Toni and Shakira. She even thanked them in her return to social media, saying "I really wouldn’t have been able to do it without my Jamie, Toni and Shakira💋".

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist accusations amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement
Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Hot On Capital

Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview
Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.

Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3
Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing?

Did Harry Styles drop an HS4 easter egg at his Pleasing pop up?

Mariah Carey drinks a cup of tea on Capital radio

Mariah Carey reveals surprising way she drinks a cup of tea

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh really is

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Why was The Sims 5 cancelled?

EA explains real reason why The Sims 5 will never be released

Dejon promo image and sitting.

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

Love Island 2025 finalists Ty, Cach, Harry, Shakira and Jamie

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

More Movies & TV News

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over his age

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie

Love Island's Yasmin shares "heartbreak" of losing her cat Miaow Miaow

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Why does Wednesday have black tears? The real meaning behind season 2 mystery explained

The real meaning of Wednesday's black tears explained in Wednesday season 2

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton