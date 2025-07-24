Love Island's Shakira raises concerns "she will walk" after latest villa twist

24 July 2025, 11:27

Love Island's Shakira Khan at the pool and cuddling Toni
Love Island's Shakira Khan is at risk of walking according to viewers. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Shakira Khan fans have rallied to support the Love Island star after seeing her emotional breakdown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has seen fan favourite Shakira Khan try her hardest to find a connection in the villa and in recent episodes she's called off her romance with close friend Conor Phillips because she "couldn't give him what he wanted".

It also appears she has unfinished business with Harry Cooksley, a romance she explored earlier on in the series, as she finds herself gravitating towards him once again.

With a whole load of emotions to digest, Shakira then saw former contestant Megan Forte Clarke return to the villa for the second time as a bombshell, meaning that Conor would most definitely move on from her.

Breaking down into tears with her best friend Toni, the Love Island life is clearly taking its toll on her with many fans expressing their concerns over whether she will walk from the show.

Love Island's Shakira is struggling with her feelings in the villa
Love Island's Shakira is struggling with her feelings in the villa. Picture: ITV2

One Shakira fan wrote on Instagram: "It wouldn’t surprise me if Shakira decides to leave off her own back. She’s clearly not herself in there and she’s admitted there isn’t anyone in there for her. She’s a stand up girl! One of the best. x"

Agreeing, another added her opinion and wrote: "I think she will walk if Megan gets to stay (still not convinced this is a permanent return!) she already said she wants to go home she’s had enough of the games and this will be the final straw I think!"

Recently ITV2 viewers watched Shakira open her heart to her bestie as she got emotional about ending her situation with Conor as she realised she wasn't over the Harry situation.

Following her chat with Conor to end things, viewers had nothing but praise for Shakira and how she handled herself, even though they could tell she was struggling.

They clapped her for being "honest", "genuine" and hoped that "she will be okay" now that she's come clean about her feelings.

