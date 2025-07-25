Love Island's Shakira 'threatened to quit' show but producers persuaded her to stay

25 July 2025, 11:24

Love Island's Shakira Khan crying and pictured with Conor
Love Island's Shakira asked to leave the show after Conor split. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Fan favourite Shakira Khan reportedly threatened to quit the show following an emotional moment in the beach hut.

Love Island star Shakira Khan is said to have threatened to quit the villa following a rough couple of days, as she's battled against her feelings towards rugby player Conor Phillips and footballer Harry Cooksley.

The 22-year-old OG islander broke down in tears in the beach hut after she called off her romance with close friend Conor, admitting she "couldn't give him what he wanted" over fears she’d couldn't get over how she felt about Harry.

Of course, that bombshell has now rocked Harry and Helena's relationship with reports that they've now split.

Shakira's reported request to leave was apparently so intense that bosses ended up stepping in to talk to her. Here's everything we know about what happened.

Conor comforts Shakira
Conor comforts Shakira, as they agree to be friends. Picture: YouTube

According to the tabloids, Shakira was so distraught by the whole Conor and Harry situation, she ended up going to the 24/7 duty of care team to seek some support. She also asked to leave the villa.

However, bosses were able to talk to her and help her through the situation and after several hours, Shakira decided to stay in the villa to continue her journey.

Shedding light on her emotional state, a source said: "Shakira has been through the wringer and was already at breaking point over her heartbreak by Harry. When Harry made it exclusive with Helena, everything unravelled and she realised she wasn’t ready to be with Conor properly.“

The source continued: "She did the brave thing by ending that, but then the floodgates opened and she just didn’t want to be in the villa anymore. She went to the beach hut and asked to leave the villa.“

"The duty of care team were able to help her through her emotions and she decided to stay.”

Harry and Shakira chatting in the dressing room
Shakira fears she’d never get over islander Harry . Picture: YouTube

Shakira has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since entering the villa, but it was her recoupling with Conor that many fans believed she'd finally found her special someone - especially after stepping away from the drama surrounding Harry.

Viewers have branded her decision to end it with Conor “real”, one said: "She’s a wonderful participant keep her in until the final and let’s vote favourite girl and favourite boy, instead of couple."

Another added: "Shakiras vulnerability is so mature. My queen."

