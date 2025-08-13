Love Island Shakira’s mum calls out Harry’s friends after 'disrespectful' video

13 August 2025, 17:00

Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan together and Sukaina Khan.
Love Island Shakira’s mum calls out Harry’s friends after 'disrespectful' video. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Shakira’s mum has slammed the behaviour of Harry's football friends on a TikTok live following a now-deleted video.

Shakira Khan's mum Sukina has called out Love Island star Harry Cooksley's football friends in a TikTok live, after they shared a 'disrespectful' video about Shakira.

As viewers watched Shakira and Harry's bumpy romance play out in the villa, his friends on the outside weren't quiet with their opinions on social media.

In a now-deleted TikTok from his football team Farnham Town FC, some of the men featured described Shakira as "so serious it’s painful" and claimed Helena Ford and him were "way more suited", as they decided which girl he should couple up with. Other comments were much more disrespectful to both women.

Sukina regularly shared her thoughts and feelings about the series on social media, so it's no surprise she's responded to the now-deleted video.

Shakira's mum pictured in a TikTok live with three other individuals.
Shakira's mum slams Harry's friends behaviour following 'disrespectful' video. Picture: TikTok

In a TikTok live with three other people, Shakira's mum didn't hold back, as she slammed Harry's friends' behaviour whilst he was in the villa. She said: "The people that do surround Harry, they have not painted themselves in the best light.

"I feel like they have absolutely zero respect for my daughter, I’m just going to say it how it is."

Later in the conversation, she confirmed: “It’s something that I will be speaking to people about in private, but yeah, it will be addressed.”

Despite Shakira's mum having an issue with Harry's friends, it seems like the duo are enjoying their time outside the villa with Harry finally having his pie with Shakira.

After the final episode, the runners-up caught up with Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack for the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, when asked what they were most excited to do outside. Harry replied: "I want a pie in Burnley and eat it on the sofa."

And it seems his request has come true, as he posted a picture together on instagram with their pies captioned "Got our pie date", which fans loved. One commented: "That’s my baby, she’s iconic, haffners pie, with mushy peas on ittttt."

Whilst finalist Yasmin Pettet commented: "you guys."

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

