Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

In a passionate reaction to Wednesday night's Love Island episode, Shakira's mum suggested that Harry is a manipulator.

Love Island fans have been screaming at the TV for Shakira Khan to dump Harry Cooksley after his endless antics with Helena Ford, and it turns out they're not alone as Shakira's mum, Sukina, has been reacting in the same way.

Sukina has weighed in on the situation a few times online now, at one point saying: "Where is my daughter? Who is this clone? 'Cause my daughter would not be putting up with this sh--." And now, after Shakira found out that Harry and Helena had been whispering sweet nothings into each other's ears... her mum is not best pleased with the outcome.

On Tuesday night's episode, Shakira stood firm, telling Harry to "go sh-- Helena in the Hideaway" but somehow he'd talked her round by Wednesday's episode as they had a heart-to-heart on the terrace. Their chat ended with a romantic hand hold and Harry saying: "I'll be right here, I'm for you. You know that."

While he might have won Shakira over for now, Harry certainly is not getting out of her mum's bad books anytime soon.

Shakira is in a couple with Harry. Picture: ITV

Taking to TikTok, Shakira's mum said: "She needs to get rid, we all know she needs to get rid. But the fact of the matter is we're seeing 60 seconds of a conversation that's probably gone on for hours, if not more.

"And in those sixty seconds, oh he's good. He knows exactly what he's doing. He appears to take her feelings into consideration, he's playing the self sabotage, 'I'm not good enough' card. Yeah, he knows exactly what he's doing."

"But the thing is, Shakira does not know what he's doing, she does not know everything," she said, defending Shakira sticking with him.

"Yes she knows about the whispering and they've had words about that but everything else, the sneaking around, the sneaky conversations, sneaky chats. She is not aware. And he is very clever."

Sunika continued by saying her daughter is "in the dark and she's trying to not give up on something". She went on to point out that outside of the villa, if someone had done you wrong, you wouldn't continue living with them meaning it's easier to cut them off.

On Thursday night's episode, it came to a head as Shakira discovered during the Super Man game that Harry hadn't actually ended things with Helena.

It remains to be seen what Shakira will do as last night's episode brutally ended with Shakira declaring how much she likes Harry to Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites while Harry was with Helena agreeing that they'd get back together...

why do Toni and Shakira keep ending things with Harrison and Harry just to take them back the next day #loveisland #LoveIslandUk pic.twitter.com/TKVOcoLKNy — Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) July 3, 2025

“I think you’re perfectly right for me”



Shakira wake up please! Harry is not the guy for you 😭 #loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/Xpz9mE5ZSt — Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) July 2, 2025

Harry feels he doesn’t deserve Shakira??????? Run Shakira???? RED FLAG #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/CaRRJdQI61 — saka’s biggest fan 🤍 (@whyyougassed) July 2, 2025

