Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

4 July 2025, 12:12

Love Island star Shakira&squot;s mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry
Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

In a passionate reaction to Wednesday night's Love Island episode, Shakira's mum suggested that Harry is a manipulator.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans have been screaming at the TV for Shakira Khan to dump Harry Cooksley after his endless antics with Helena Ford, and it turns out they're not alone as Shakira's mum, Sukina, has been reacting in the same way.

Sukina has weighed in on the situation a few times online now, at one point saying: "Where is my daughter? Who is this clone? 'Cause my daughter would not be putting up with this sh--." And now, after Shakira found out that Harry and Helena had been whispering sweet nothings into each other's ears... her mum is not best pleased with the outcome.

On Tuesday night's episode, Shakira stood firm, telling Harry to "go sh-- Helena in the Hideaway" but somehow he'd talked her round by Wednesday's episode as they had a heart-to-heart on the terrace. Their chat ended with a romantic hand hold and Harry saying: "I'll be right here, I'm for you. You know that."

While he might have won Shakira over for now, Harry certainly is not getting out of her mum's bad books anytime soon.

Shakira is in a couple with Harry
Shakira is in a couple with Harry. Picture: ITV

Taking to TikTok, Shakira's mum said: "She needs to get rid, we all know she needs to get rid. But the fact of the matter is we're seeing 60 seconds of a conversation that's probably gone on for hours, if not more.

"And in those sixty seconds, oh he's good. He knows exactly what he's doing. He appears to take her feelings into consideration, he's playing the self sabotage, 'I'm not good enough' card. Yeah, he knows exactly what he's doing."

"But the thing is, Shakira does not know what he's doing, she does not know everything," she said, defending Shakira sticking with him.

"Yes she knows about the whispering and they've had words about that but everything else, the sneaking around, the sneaky conversations, sneaky chats. She is not aware. And he is very clever."

Sunika continued by saying her daughter is "in the dark and she's trying to not give up on something". She went on to point out that outside of the villa, if someone had done you wrong, you wouldn't continue living with them meaning it's easier to cut them off.

On Thursday night's episode, it came to a head as Shakira discovered during the Super Man game that Harry hadn't actually ended things with Helena.

It remains to be seen what Shakira will do as last night's episode brutally ended with Shakira declaring how much she likes Harry to Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites while Harry was with Helena agreeing that they'd get back together...

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked totally different before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show
Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island? Every islander who's left the villa in 2025 so far

What is Billykiss' real name?

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez's real name meaning and origin explained

Love Island Billykiss has entered as a bombshell

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez: Age, job, famous ex-boyfriend and more

Hot On Capital

Jade opens up about "awful" body shaming comments since leaving Little Mix

Jade opens up about "awful" body shaming comments since leaving Little Mix

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Kesha breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer line in 'Cannibal' lyrics after calls to remove it

Kesha breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer line in 'Cannibal' lyrics after calls to remove it

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy

Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending teases spin-off

Does Taylor Swift have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Does Taylor Swift have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Lorde's clear Virgin CD slammed after fans discover it won't even play on stereo systems

Lorde called out over "aesthetic" clear Virgin CD that won't play on stereo systems

Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Squid Game's Yim Si-wan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Billykiss is a bombshell

Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez was in a relationship with another popular islander

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

Love Island's Harry responds to viral rumour he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa

Love Island's Harry responds to claims that he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline
Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Who are the Love Island 2025 bombshells? Every bombshell confirmed and rumoured revealed

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Squid Game actor explains why VIP scenes are so different following criticism

Squid Game actor explains why the VIP scenes are so different following criticism

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025 stirs villa feud

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset