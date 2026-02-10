Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

10 February 2026, 12:23

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.
Love Island couple Shakira and Harry have taken the next step in their relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley met on Love Island just six months ago and have made a big move in their relationship.

One of the most talked-about couples from Love Island 2025, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, have revealed that they’ve officially moved into their first home together.

Last year, viewers were hooked as they watched Harry navigate a love triangle with ex Helena Ford and now-girlfriend Shakira. Despite being coupled up with Helena for a few weeks, it wasn't until the final weeks of the show he rekindled things with Shakira.

Now, almost seven months in the outside world, their relationship appears to be blossoming as they shared the exciting news about their move on social media.

Shakira and Harry pictured in the villa.
Shakira and Harry had an on-off relationship in the villa. Picture: ITV

Making the exciting announcement in a joint Instagram post, they shared a series of images that showed them jumping around in their new home, celebrating with a cake, unpacking boxes from a removal van, and new home cards on display.

They captioned the post: "new chapter🎀🪿🩰☁️🌸."

Many Love Island stars flocked to the comments to share their love and excitement for the pair. Series 12 winner and close friend Toni Laites commented, "to think they doubted", while Megan Forte Clarke wrote: "yay congrats neighbours 🥹🥹🥹🤍."

Harry also sweetly commented on the post, writing: "Commenting this sitting on the floor next to you in our flat 🥹🥹."

Last year, Harry and Cach Mercer (Toni's boyfriend) revealed Shakira and Toni had planned to move in together, rather than with them.

But Cach told Capital: "She [Toni] said something about living with Shakira, I was like, 'yeah we'll bin that off'".

And Harry quickly added: "Yeah I've checked that as well."

Toni, who's from The States, and Shakira, who had a house in Burnley, both shared their struggle to find homes in London. However, Toni revealed in October that her Visa had finally been approved and that she'd found somewhere to live in London with Cach.

Shakira and Toni pictured posing together.
Shakira and Toni planned to move in together. Picture: Instagram

Although Harry is currently living his best life with Shakira, it wasn't long ago he admitted he "feels sorry" for his ex Helena - who has had a difficult time finding a connection in the All Stars villa.

While reviewing a recent All Stars episodes on TikTok, he said: "I would love to see someone who would be straight in, all in, on Helena. Like I'd honestly love to see that, because I did feel sorry for her again.

"I think there needs to be someone who is just all in for her, wants to get to know her, like that’s who they are going in the villa for."

