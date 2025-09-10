Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right]. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Shakira Khan spoke to us about her ideal 'girlfriend proposal' from Harry Cooksley.

There's been a lot of pressure on the Love Island series 12's runner-up couple, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, as fans are desperate for them to make things official.

While winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer dropped the l-bomb during the the show, and fourth place stars Angel Swift and Ty Isherwhood made things official just a few days ago, Shakira and Harry still don't have a title on their relationship.

Last month, Harry told us that he and Shakira are basically 'exclusive' but he believes that is a villa term and not one he wants to use on the outside.

Now, with Shakira making it clear that her and Harry and just enjoying their time together and not rushing into things, she has spoken about what a 'girlfriend proposal' means to her.

Harry and Shakira finally getting their pie date in after the villa. Picture: Instagram

Over the last few years a 'girlfriend proposal' has become customary among islanders, with the likes of Luca Bish asking Grace Jackson to be his girlfriend on a Dubai beach, and Ty decking out a hotel room in red roses and balloons for Angel.

However, there are many Love Island stars who have been vocal about not liking the extravagant girlfriend proposals. For Shakira, she seems undecided, telling us: "I don't know how I feel about the boyfriend and girlfriend proposals.

"It's different, because when I've dated someone in the past, it's just like a normal thing, like they just ask you."

However she finished by adding: "But, yeah, maybe I do expect a little something more now. Who knows? We'll see what [Harry's] got up his sleeve."

With fans divided by her and Harry reuniting towards the end of the show, Shakira's social media comments have been inundated with people saying she needs to dump him.

But responding to the hate, she said: "Yeah, me and Harry are just enjoying our time together. Obviously people are going to have their opinion but at the end of the day, it's our relationship.

"People see an hour everyday of what goes on [in the villa], and life after the villa has progressed so much. So, we're just really enjoying our time together."

In her chat with us, Shakira also revealed plans to move to London, and shut down Cach and Harry's plans to not let her and Toni move in together.

Previously, Cach had said to us: "[Toni] said something about living with Shakira, I was like, 'yeah we'll bin that off'."

Harry, who's dating Shakira, quickly added: "Yeah I've checked that as well."

But, Shakira said to us: "Me and Toni are going to get our gaff. And these boys, they can move in together. Like, go and have a little boy pad. But they need to stop this because we've already been plotting our interior design."

Shakira also shut down any plans to move in as a four, saying: "That'd be like a mini villa, no good."

