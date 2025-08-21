Love Island's Shakira reveals heartbreaking doubts she experienced before joining the show

21 August 2025, 16:30

Shakira Khan promo image and pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Shakira reveals heartbreaking doubts she experienced before joining the show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Since leaving the villa, Shakira has admitted in an interview that she went into Love Island with low expectations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Shakira Khan has heartbreakingly revealed that she feared that her experience on the show 'wouldn't go well' because of her ethnicity.

Shakira had a rollercoaster journey in the villa, from being caught up in a messy love triangle with Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley to threatening to quit after ending things with Conor Phillips. Now, in a candid interview with i-D magazine, she has opened up about the unease she felt before entering the show and the low expectations she had because of how she looks.

Joining her in the conversation were fellow islanders and fan favourites, Toni Laites and Yasmin Pettet, who also reflected on their journey inside the villa as they step into the limelight together.

Shakira Khan pictured at the Love Island reunion party.
Shakira had low expectations before joining Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to i-D, Shakira opened up about her Pakistani-English heritage and how she felt ahead of joining the show: “I went to a predominantly white high school, I was not the beauty standard, so I was thinking, ‘What have I signed up for?’"

"Everyone’s gonna love the blonde hair, blue-eyed girls, we see year in year out on Love Island," she continued. "I thought, based on initial attraction, it wasn’t going to go well for me, but I was pleasantly surprised.”

Later in the interview, Shakira shared her aspirations to pursue acting and become a “role model for younger girls in the huge community of South Asian people in the UK.”

Shakira Khan pictured posing in a blue dress.
Shakira and Emma bonded over their shared Pakistani heritage. Picture: Instagram

Many Love Island fans have praised Shakira for not only her honesty but for being a powerful representation for women of colour. One commented: "When I say Shakira was one of the best reps for women of colour we’ve ever had on Love Island, I mean it."

One penned: "Go all the way OFFFFF seeing a mixed white/pakistani girlie on screen for maybe the first time ever was a MOMENT."

Another said: "I was rooting for you the whole time because I saw your beauty and honesty through and through!"

Love Island's Shakira
Shakira and Emma bonded over their shared Pakistani-English heritage. Picture: ITV

While Shakira didn't talk about her ethnicity on the show, fellow islander Emma Munro who is also half English, half Pakistani shared it was something they often bonded over.

After Emma was dumped from the show, she did a Q&A where she was asked: "Did you and Shakira ever talk about your Pakistani heritage in the villa?"

She responded: "Yes, I love this question because we talked about it all the time. We'd shock ourselves at how many similarities we had it was quite funny."

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Real reason Love Island All Stars' Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional The Only Way Is Essex scenes

Real reason Love Island's Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional TOWIE scenes

Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of challenging 'Surviving Dejon' book

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of disputing 'Surviving Dejon' book

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic beach scene changes from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic changes to iconic beach scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to Laurel and Susannah romance theory

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to theory Laurel and Susannah were in love
Princess Andre gets 'flashbacks' to 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? The song is a huge The Summer I Turned Pretty easter egg

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 comes out

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features 12 songs and a Sabrina Carpenter feature

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Conan Gray 'Actor' lyrics meaning explained

Conan Gray opens up about his Actor lyrics and who his songs are about

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl info so far

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl Tour info so far
Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained

Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained
Perrie gets emotional talking about pregnancy speculation on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast

Perrie Edwards calls out pregnancy speculation in heartbreaking miscarriage admission

JoJo Siwa and Chris Huges have been dating for a few months

JoJo Siwa admits she’s watched boyfriend Chris Hughes’ Love Island series

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants

Every Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyl variant and album cover (so far)

Conan Gray reveals why he cast Corey Fogelmanis as his love interest in his Wishbone music videos

Conan Gray reveals why he cast Corey Fogelmanis as his Wishbone love interest

Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

Peter Andre and Princess Andre pictured together and Katie Price pictured.

Princess Andre breaks silence after Peter Andre’s shocking statement about Katie Price

More Movies & TV News

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes major change to iconic Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes major change to iconic Belly and Conrad scene

Helena Ford Capital interview and Harry Cooksley in the villa.

Exclusive: Love Island's Helena reveals Harry conversations that were removed from show

Maya Jama and Shakira Khan and Toni Laites pictured together.

Is the Love Island reunion on TV? What time it starts and how to watch it

How to watch Weapons online and streaming

When will Weapons be on streaming? How to watch the Zach Cregger film online

Is Taylor pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the viral theory

Is Taylor pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the viral theory

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton