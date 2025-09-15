Love Island star reveals they're seeking therapy after reality TV stint

15 September 2025, 12:22 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 12:38

Love Island series 12 girls pictured together at the firepit
Love Island star seeking therapy after reality TV stint. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

The series 12 Love Island star said they're thinking about starting therapy after their appearance on the hit the reality show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Helena Ford has opened up about wanting to start therapy, after watching the show back and realising she "didn't like" a lot of things about herself.

From the messy love triangle with Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan, to the infamous 'bikini-gate', Helena had a rollercoaster journey in the villa. A majority of her experience was spent with Harry, with the pair even becoming 'exclusive' in the final weeks - only for him to end things with her and rekindle his early romance with Shakira.

Since the show has ended, and the islanders are back settling into the outside world again, Helena has taken time to watch the series back. She said that it's brought her to the emotional realisation that she should start therapy.

Helena and Shakira pictured together chatting at the firepit.
Helena and Shakira often clashed in the villa. Picture: YouTube

Talking about the possibility of returning to her air hostess job, Helena told the Daily Star: "I think I need take a break and to do some therapy first.

She added: "I watched a lot of things back that I didn't like in myself, so there's that to work on first. For me, it’s about moving forwards and seeing where this crazy journey takes me."

Fans who watched the show formed their own opinion of Helena, with one saying: “The way she’s blames everyone else but herself 😭”

But while some viewed her in a negative light, there were many who deemed her a fan fave. One viewer said: “My favourite islander from the season! Gave up watching when you left. You gave it your all! 💖”

Helena didn't refer to any specifics but since leaving the villa Shakira, has spoken openly about how Helena treated her on the show.

Helena and Harry pictured sitting together in the villa.
Helena and Harry were pictured chatting at the National Television awards. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Fabulous, Shakira said that she felt she had been respectful of Helena while she was coupled up with Harry, but that the same couldn't be said for Helena.

She said: "I don’t think Helena gave consideration to my feelings, I’ve said that to her a few times.

"When it was the other way around, I knew how I felt and I wouldn’t have wanted her to feel that way. I guess that’s why I was quite annoyed with her – she didn’t really care."

Shakira concluded that being "caught in conflict with boys" meant a friendship wasn't possible for them.

Read more Love Island news here:

Helena reacts to Love Islanders' unforgettable quotes

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Freddie Fraser rumours explained

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

When is Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend Tour? Everything we know so far

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their engagement & more

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Jade has revealed the hidden meaning behind her song 'Glitch'

Jade explains surprising hidden meaning behind 'Glitch' lyrics

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour again in 2026

Lewis Capaldi announces tour dates and festivals for 2026 - all the info

Events

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Jenny Han teases plans for more

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Jenny Han teases plans for more

Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner

Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner - How to get tickets

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park date

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Nina Dobrev reveals shocking pay dispute that led her to quit The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev reveals she quit Vampire Diaries over being paid less than her male co-stars

Fans have been speculating that Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' was written about Jesy Nelson

Are Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics about Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the song
Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Make Some Noise

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.

Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows

Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

More Movies & TV News

How Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty are different in the books

Read all five of Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Jenna Ortega tried to make Wednesday and Tyler's scenes less "sexually charged" in season 2

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan tried to make their scenes less "sexually charged"
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton