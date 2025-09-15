Love Island star reveals they're seeking therapy after reality TV stint

Love Island star seeking therapy after reality TV stint. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

The series 12 Love Island star said they're thinking about starting therapy after their appearance on the hit the reality show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Helena Ford has opened up about wanting to start therapy, after watching the show back and realising she "didn't like" a lot of things about herself.

From the messy love triangle with Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan, to the infamous 'bikini-gate', Helena had a rollercoaster journey in the villa. A majority of her experience was spent with Harry, with the pair even becoming 'exclusive' in the final weeks - only for him to end things with her and rekindle his early romance with Shakira.

Since the show has ended, and the islanders are back settling into the outside world again, Helena has taken time to watch the series back. She said that it's brought her to the emotional realisation that she should start therapy.

Helena and Shakira often clashed in the villa. Picture: YouTube

Talking about the possibility of returning to her air hostess job, Helena told the Daily Star: "I think I need take a break and to do some therapy first.

She added: "I watched a lot of things back that I didn't like in myself, so there's that to work on first. For me, it’s about moving forwards and seeing where this crazy journey takes me."

Fans who watched the show formed their own opinion of Helena, with one saying: “The way she’s blames everyone else but herself 😭”

But while some viewed her in a negative light, there were many who deemed her a fan fave. One viewer said: “My favourite islander from the season! Gave up watching when you left. You gave it your all! 💖”

Helena didn't refer to any specifics but since leaving the villa Shakira, has spoken openly about how Helena treated her on the show.

Helena and Harry were pictured chatting at the National Television awards. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Fabulous, Shakira said that she felt she had been respectful of Helena while she was coupled up with Harry, but that the same couldn't be said for Helena.

She said: "I don’t think Helena gave consideration to my feelings, I’ve said that to her a few times.

"When it was the other way around, I knew how I felt and I wouldn’t have wanted her to feel that way. I guess that’s why I was quite annoyed with her – she didn’t really care."

Shakira concluded that being "caught in conflict with boys" meant a friendship wasn't possible for them.

Read more Love Island news here:

Helena reacts to Love Islanders' unforgettable quotes