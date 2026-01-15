Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

15 January 2026, 21:10

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.
Love Island's Sean and Matilda came third on season 11. Picture: Shutterstock & ITV2

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper found love in 2024, but why did they split? Here's what happened.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island couple Sean Stone and Matilda Draper came third in 2024, but just a month after they returned home to the UK, they shocked fans by announcing their split.

The couple had a turbulent romance, particularly during Casa Amor, when Sean explored strong connections with bombshells Diamanté and Ruby. Although he said he felt like "a little kid in a sweet shop", Sean decided to stick with Matilda at the recoupling.

Sean went on to declare his love for Matilda at the finale, and she expressed similar feelings in return. This left fans excited to see how their relationship would unfold in the outside world, but just a few weeks after the final, they announced their split.

As Sean hopes for a second chance at love on Love Island All Stars, here’s why the couple split.

Sean and Matilda pictured holding hands at the finale in 2024.
Sean and Matilda made it to the finale in 2024. Picture: ITV

Why did Sean and Matilda split?

At the time of their split, Sean and Matilda both took to Instagram stories to post similar statements. Although the pair both stated that they were "good friends" and were grateful for the "incredible experience", they did not provide a specific reason for the breakup.

However, not long after their split, Sean told his Instagram followers in a video that their busy schedules was the reason behind their breakup. He explained that they tried to make it work, but couldn’t dedicate enough time to each other.

Sean also hinted at a potential reconciliation in the future, saying: "She’s gonna absolutely smash it and, you never know, down the line... just gotta see what happens. But right now it’s for the best.”

Love Island's Sean Stone confirms he and Matilda have split

Matilda had remained relatively quiet about their breakup until last year, when she made some major revelations. On her podcast 'Raw and Reality', with her now-boyfriend and TOWIE star Roman Hackett, she revealed that she was never really attracted to Sean and saw him more as a friend.

Although she admitted Sean was a "lovely guy", in the back of her mind she viewed him as a "best friend" rather than a boyfriend. She added: "When I got out [of the villa] I instantly sort of knew it was definitely like a friend thing."

The revelations about their relationship continued when the couple played a game of 'Say It or Shot It'. When asked by Roman, “Did Matilda actually like Sean?” she froze, rolled her eyes, and decided to take the shot instead.

Despite Matilda’s comments about their relationship on the podcast, Sean didn’t publicly respond.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

More Movies & TV News

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.

Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

Heated Rivalry author reveals plans to turn the series into a musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton