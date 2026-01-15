Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

15 January 2026, 21:00

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.
Sean Stone is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Sean Stone is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Get ready! Sean Stone is back, and he’s ready to sweet-talk the girls all over again on Love Island All Stars 2026.

The sweet salesman first hit our TV screens in 2024 when he appeared on Love Island series 11. He had a whirlwind romance with Matilda Draper, but their relationship was tested during Casa Amor when he explored several connections. In the end, they made it to the final, but split not long after.

Ahead of his stint on All Stars in South Africa, Sean revealed he wouldn't "overthink things" like last time, and instead plans to dive headfirst into finding love.

As we watch Sean on his quest to find 'the one', here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Sean Stone pictured posing in a white linen shirt.
Sean Stone is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone?

Sean is 26 years old. He appeared in series 11 when he was just 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Sean from?

The All Stars contestant is from the town Hertford.

What season of Love Island was Sean Stone on?

Sean first appeared on series 11 of Love Island in 2024. He entered the villa on Day 1 as an OG Islander and went on to couple up with bombshell Matilda Draper.

Sean and Matilda made it to the final and finished in third place, they missed out on the £50,000 prize pot to winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

Sean Stone's Love Island promo image in 2024.
Sean was on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV

What happened between Sean Stone and Matilda Draper?

After meeting on Love Island series 11, Sean and Matilda split a month after they returned home to the UK. The pair separately took to Instagram to make the announcement - they insisted that they were "good friends" and were grateful for the "incredible experience".

Not long after their split, Sean revealed in a video that they tried to make it work but couldn’t dedicate enough time to each other.

Last year, Matilda received backlash from fans after she admitted that she was never really attracted to Sean and saw him more as a friend. She said on a podcast: "When I got out [of the villa] I instantly sort of knew it was definitely like a friend thing."

What is Love Island's Sean's Instagram?

You can find Sean's socials here: @seanstone__

