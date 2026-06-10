Love Island's Sean and Lola slammed by ex-Islanders for going 'exclusive' in first week

10 June 2026, 14:03

Love Island Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal pictured smiling and kissing.
Love Island fans divided over Lola and Sean being exclusive. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans are divided after Sean Fitzgerald asked Lola Deal to be exclusive in a sweet moment on the terrace.

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Just over a week into Love Island series 13 and the villa has it's first exclusive couple, Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal - with Sean asking her to take their relationship to the next level.

Despite the ongoing chaos in the villa, Sean and Lola have quietly built on their connection and formed a sweet bond after they coupled up in the very first episode.

Now just a week in the pair have officially locked things off, a move that has left Love Island fans, and alum, divided.

Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal pictured on the terrace together.
Love Island's Sean and Lola became exclusive one week in. . Picture: ITV

In last night's episode (Tuesday 9th June), Sean took Lola to the terrace for a private chat and opened up about his growing feelings for her. He said: “When you spend 24 hours of every day with someone, I think you do get to know someone a lot more.

“I said coming in 'I want someone who’s tapped, weird...and surprisingly someone who is funny.' Like you get my humour, but you actually make me laugh too which is kind of rare.

Sean then sweetly admitted that if a recoupling was to happen, he already has a speech prepared. He said: “One thing I’d be saying is, ‘I have never met a girl, ever, who has made me trust so quickly’."

After agreeing they were on the "same page", Sean took things a step further by saying, "Four children by 32?", which Lola smiled about. She is currently 28 years old, so Sean's timeline may be a little ambitious.

Speaking afterwards, Lola said: "We're officially locked off, no one else is getting in here. He's got an absolute gold piece with me."

Most fans were happy about the pair taking the next steps in their relationship. On Instagram, one commented: "Sean and Lola should pick a wedding date already…. We will come 😂😂."

Another wrote: "I think they’re falling in lurrrve. That’s the idea! Happy for them."

A third person penned on X: "Sean & Lola are already talking about children?! that’s a man w intentions, love to see ittttttttttt🫶🏽 #LoveIsland."

However, not everyone shared the same excitement. One fan wrote: "There’s still like 5 weeks and people are already getting locked off. 🥴"

Someone else commented: "They haven’t done any challenges, have they? Official so early😂."

Love Island Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal pictured together in the first episode.
Love Island Sean and Lola coupled up together in the first episode. Picture: ITV

Former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran was on a livestream with Tyrique Hyde and Samie Elishi, where they reacted to Sean and Lola locking it off.

When Toby asked Tyrique and Samie whether they would lock it off after one week, Samie shook her head no, while Tyrqiue replied: "You already know my answer."

Toby then said: "But you know what? If it's right, it's right though. But no, not in Love Island. I don't think you can - you're cooked."

Tyrique added: "This ain't the real world."

The group then discussed the difficulties the pair may face, particularly if there's any kissing challenges. Samie admitted that in challenges you have to kiss other Islanders and that those kisses "can't count".

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