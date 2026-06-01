Love Island's Sean Fitzy: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed

Sean Fitzy is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Sean Fitzy? From his Instagram & TikTok account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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Having turned heads already with his viral Love Island application video, Sean Fitzy is ready to make his villa debut and hopefully find a spark that lasts beyond the summer.

Sean has made it clear that he's prepared for love with a side of drama in the villa, saying: "I’m here for love but also here for drama. I won’t be getting involved in it, I might be mixing it!"

But one things clear, if Sean is interested in a girl he'll make his feelings known. "If I see someone I like, I’m going for it and nothing’s gonna stop me", he said. So the other boys should be ready for some competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Sean, including how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Sean plays Gaelic football. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Sean?

Love Island's Sean is 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Sean from?

Sean is from Galway, a city on Ireland’s west coast. Hopefully, he'll have the Irish luck on his side when it comes to finding love in the villa.

What is Sean from Love Island's job?

He works as a primary school teacher and regularly posts videos on TikTok showing life as a teacher. In one video, Sean joked about doing a 'classroomchella' for his student instead of Coachella.

Plus he plays Gaelic football and joined Galway's senior ranks in 2022, so we might be seeing a few jerseys in the villa.

Sean can't stand someone with a dry personality. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Sean looking for on Love Island?

It's clear Sean knows what he wants, and there isn’t much more to say, as when he was asked to describe his type, he simply replied: "Female!" Safe to say he's going to be living his best life in the villa then...

However, he hopes someone who is "cocky" and has a "dry personality" doesn't walk through the villa doors, as he won't be able to stand them.

Is Love Island's Sean on Instagram?

Yes he is! You can follow the OG Islander here @fitzy.007.

He is also over on TikTok! Here's his handle: @fitzy.007

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