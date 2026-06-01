Love Island's Sean Fitzy: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed

1 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.
Sean Fitzy is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Sean Fitzy? From his Instagram & TikTok account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Having turned heads already with his viral Love Island application video, Sean Fitzy is ready to make his villa debut and hopefully find a spark that lasts beyond the summer.

Sean has made it clear that he's prepared for love with a side of drama in the villa, saying: "I’m here for love but also here for drama. I won’t be getting involved in it, I might be mixing it!"

But one things clear, if Sean is interested in a girl he'll make his feelings known. "If I see someone I like, I’m going for it and nothing’s gonna stop me", he said. So the other boys should be ready for some competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Sean, including how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Love Island's Sean pictured playing Gaelic football.
Sean plays Gaelic football. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Sean?

Love Island's Sean is 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Sean from?

Sean is from Galway, a city on Ireland’s west coast. Hopefully, he'll have the Irish luck on his side when it comes to finding love in the villa.

What is Sean from Love Island's job?

He works as a primary school teacher and regularly posts videos on TikTok showing life as a teacher. In one video, Sean joked about doing a 'classroomchella' for his student instead of Coachella.

Plus he plays Gaelic football and joined Galway's senior ranks in 2022, so we might be seeing a few jerseys in the villa.

Love Island's Sean picture posing on London Bridge.
Sean can't stand someone with a dry personality. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Sean looking for on Love Island?

It's clear Sean knows what he wants, and there isn’t much more to say, as when he was asked to describe his type, he simply replied: "Female!" Safe to say he's going to be living his best life in the villa then...

However, he hopes someone who is "cocky" and has a "dry personality" doesn't walk through the villa doors, as he won't be able to stand them.

Is Love Island's Sean on Instagram?

Yes he is! You can follow the OG Islander here @fitzy.007.

He is also over on TikTok! Here's his handle: @fitzy.007

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ope Sowande's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Love Island Ellie Chadwick's promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Love Island's Mica Harris promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Love Island's Lola Deal promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Angelista promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Hot On Capital

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

Love Island's Paige Langton promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Robyn Langton: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Aidan Murphy promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Aidan Murphy: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samuel Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf
Love Island's Jasmine Müller promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samraj Toor: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Taylor Swift announces new for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift announces new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths revealed

Who dies in Euphoria? Every death in season 3 and how they died

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Maya Jama's Love Island 2026 promo image and show logo.

What time does Love Island 2026 start and how long is it on for?

Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight.

Love Island issue Islander welfare statement ahead of first episode

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended?

Will there be a Euphoria season 4? Why it's ending with season 3

What time does Euphoria finale come out? Episode 8 release time revealed

Here's what time Euphoria episode 8 comes out tonight

Love Island's Maya Jama 2026 promo image and Anton during the tweet challenge.

Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's promo image and Maya Jama pictured posing.

Love Island bosses tease major twist for new season launch night

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Love Island's Whitney and Yamen pictured posing together.

Love Island’s Whitney and Yamen break silence on split rumours in new post

Ella Bright addresses concerns about the age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Off Campus' Ella Bright defends big age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians