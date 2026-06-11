Love Island's Sean's dramatic transformation revealed in resurfaced photos

Love Island's Sean's dramatic transformation revealed in resurfaced photos. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Sean Fitzgerald's dramatic transformation has been revealed in resurfaced photos from 10 years ago.

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Since Love Island first started, it's not unheard of for fans to resurface old photos of Islanders, and Sean Fitzgerald is the first contestant from series 13 to have fallen victim.

So far, Irish luck has been on Sean's side, as just over a week into villa life, he's already become exclusive with detective Lola Deal. After the pair met and coupled up on episode 1, they've quietly built a sweet connection.

While fans watch his romance with Lola unfold, many have done a deeper dive into his Instagram account and found pictures that'll make you do a double take.

Love Island's Sean. Picture: Instagram

Although many Islanders typically choose to archive their old Instagram content, Sean was unbothered, with his first post on the platform dating back to 2016.

Scrolling to the bottom of Sean's Instagram page, you'll find a much younger Sean, either 15 or 16 years old, seen sporting darker, longer hair. In these photos he often sporting backward baseball caps, tight T-shirts and button-up shirts - a true sign of the 2010s era.

But it wasn't until 2020 that he switched his hairstyle up, getting blonde tips and a mullet cut - a move that made him look older, and complimented his footballer physique and height.

Although the blonde tips were short-lived, Sean continued to enjoy a shaggy mullet style for awhile.

Love Island's Sean went blonde in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Sean currently has a blonde buzzcut. Picture: Instagram

Although the footballer was prone to switching his hair between brown and platinum blonde, it wasn't until late last year he shaved it all off favouring a dyed blonde buzzcut - the hairstyle we currently see on Love Island.

When Robyn Langton first met Sean on the show, she believed his hair was naturally blonde. She said: "Your hair is insane as well. Is that dyed? Don't lie."

Sean admitted that it was dyed, which surprised Robyn, she replied: "I thought you were a natural goddess."

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