Inside Love Island Sean Fitzgerald's football career - who he plays for and more

4 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island Sean Fitzgerald's promo image and pictured playing football.
Inside Love Island Sean Fitzgerald's football career - who he plays for and more. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Sean Fitzgerald is a Gaelic footballer currently playing for CLG Bhearna. Here's everything we know about his football career so far.

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Bringing his Irish charm and good looks to the villa is Love Island contestant Sean Fitzgerald, who is hoping to find the one.

Although Sean hasn't had too much screen time on the show at this point, he is exploring his connection with detective Lola Deal, and they even shared a steamy kiss on the terrace.

When Sean isn’t busy looking for love, or in the classroom, you’ll find him back in Ireland playing Gaelic football - a part of his life he hasn’t spoken about much on the show. Luckily, we’ve done some digging into his football background to find out more.

Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald pictured playing Gaelic football.
Sean plays Gaelic football. Picture: Instagram

OG Islander Sean plays the traditional Irish sport of Gaelic football (GAA), which combines elements of football and rugby. He currently plays as a defender for CLG Bhearna and at senior level for the Galway county football team since 2022.

Since starting his football career in 2020 on the under-20 All Ireland team, he has gone on to win four Connacht Senior Football Championships with Galway, contributing both on and off the pitch.

Having played Gaelic football for several years, speculation first arose in early May that Sean would be joining the show when he stepped away from the Galway squad ahead of their Championship final.

An image of Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald's football club post.
Sean's football club shared a heartfelt post. Picture: Facebook

When Sean was announced as a series 13 Islander, his club were quick to show their support, sharing a heartfelt post wishing him luck on his journey in the villa.

In the caption they wrote: "Everyone @clgbhearna na Forbacha wants to wish club man Sean Fitz all the best in Love island 2026 this summer. We are very proud of him on and off the pitch. Áth Mór Fitzy! ❤️ island!"

In the post, the club reflected on his football journey and called him a "huge part" of the team. They added: "Whether on the pitch or helping out at our summer camps, he's always represented the club and community."

"Now he's swapping the GAA pitch for the villa on Love Island. Everyone in the club is wishing him the very best of luck. Ádh mór Fitzy!"

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