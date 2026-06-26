Love Island's Seán's famous ex sparks Casa Amor bombshell speculation

26 June 2026, 12:24

Love Island's Seán's famous ex drops major hint she's meant to arrive as a bombshell
Love Island's Seán's famous ex drops major hint she's meant to arrive as a bombshell. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Seán Fitzgerald's famous ex has been revealed and she's dropped a major hint that she's been scouted for the show.

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During a game of Never Have I Ever, Love Island's Seán Fitzgerald shared that he has a famous ex. It's since been revealed that his famous ex is Irish radio host Helen Galgey.

The RTÉ 2FM star first connected herself to Love Island's Seán in a video captioned: "Solidarity with all my sisters finding out their ex is on Love Island today."

Then in a Q&A on her socials, she said she'll be watching the show "like a hawk" but said she won't be commenting on it. Adding: "I think Fitzy is so good, like the first episode I was like, 'do something, do something', but now I think he’s actually playing it smart."

But, as Lola Deal and Seán face their first real hurdle in the villa, Helen has fuelled rumours that she could be heading into the show as a bombshell.

Love Island's Seán's ex has sparked bombshell rumours
Love Island's Seán's ex has sparked bombshell rumours. Picture: Instagram

Goss.ie reported that sources told them one of Seán's ex has been contacted to appear as a bombshell in the villa, but she hasn't confirmed yet.

Their source alleged: "Love Island producers are always looking to surprise Islanders with their exes, and this series is no different. From Jack Fincham’s ex Ellie in 2018 to Harry Cooksley’s ex Emma last year, a former flame never fails to shake up the villa.

"Now that Sean and Lola are closed off, ITV bosses are eager to get one of their former partners into the villa, in the hopes that they will stir up some drama."

They added: "Love Island producers have reached out to one of Sean’s exes about the possibility of becoming a bombshell. Sean’s ex has yet to decide if she wants to enter the villa, but she is keeping her options open."

Seán has been going from strength-to-strength with Lola on Love Island
Seán has been going from strength-to-strength with Lola on Love Island. Picture: ITV

While the report didn't name Helen as the ex that was reportedly contacted by ITV, Helen's recent social media posts have fuelled speculation that it's her.

She shared a multiple Instagram story posts about missing a flight because her passport had been rejected. She has saved the stories as a highlight called 'Airport reject' on her page and used Islander Lorenzo Alessi as the main picture.

After sharing that she'd headed to the airport with a fresh haircut, new brows and an eyelash lift, she said: "Life came at me so fast today Hahahahahahaha no joy RE passport. Gutted but obviously wasn't meant to be.

"Thanks for all the nice messages and anyone who tried to help this morning."

Helen then shared a post saying, "What's meant for you won't pass you by," followed by "What passed me by:" and a video of of Lorenzo, seemingly confirming that she was meant to be jetting off to Love Island.

Seán's ex Helen dropped a major hint that she's be scouted for Love Island
Seán's ex Helen dropped a major hint that she's be scouted for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

This all unfolded last weekend so fans are still hopeful that Helen could possibly make an appearance as a late arrival bombshell, possibly during the infamous Casa Amor.

However, at the time of writing, ITV haven't announced whether or not the Casa Amor villa is happening this series yet.

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